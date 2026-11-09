City Council rejects vehicle service zoning change

Concerns over how a proposed zoning change for one business could affect similar operations throughout Clinton led the City Council to unanimously reject an amendment to the city’s land development ordinance Tuesday evening.

The request, brought before the council by Hector Regalado, owner of Regalado Service, sought to expand where certain motor vehicle service operations and outdoor vehicle storage would be permitted within the city.

Although the proposed amendment stemmed from Regalado’s business, council members expressed concerns that approving the change would impact other properties within the same zoning classification, potentially creating issues beyond the business owner’s original request.

Planning Director Lyle Moore explained that the city’s current Land Development Ordinance permits motor vehicle service operations involving vehicle storage in industrial zoning districts.

“This would make it where you could have that type of use in your highway commercial zoning districts,” Moore explained.“(Regalado’s) property is currently highway commercial, but there are multiple highway commercial zonings,” he added.

Moore emphasized that the proposed amendment would not apply exclusively to Regalado’s property. Instead, the changes would extend to qualifying motor vehicle service businesses throughout the city’s highway commercial zoning districts.

Councilman Joel Rose sought clarification on what types of vehicle maintenance could be performed outdoors under the proposal.

“Basically,” Rose asked, “they would be able to service cars not indoors, but outside; is that correct?”

Moore explained that minor maintenance activities and vehicle diagnostics would be permitted outdoors, while more extensive work, including bodywork and engine repairs, would still have to be performed inside.

The amendment also would have allowed vehicles to remain stored outdoors for up to 60 days.

The possibility of expanded outdoor vehicle storage raised concerns among council members, particularly regarding the appearance of commercial properties and how similar operations might be managed in other areas of the city.

“What you’re wanting is basically a storage junkyard in the yard,” Mayor Lew Starling remarked.“That’s what I see when I go by. Would that be correct or not?”

Regalado disputed the mayor’s characterization of his business.“I’m not running a salvage yard,” Regalado clarified.

“Well, that’s what it looks like to me,” Starling responded.

Mayor Pro Tem Marcus Becton expressed concern about the broader implications of changing the ordinance, particularly because the amendment would extend beyond Regalado’s property.His primary concern was that other businesses might not follow the same operating practices Regalado intended to maintain.

“Everyone is not going to abide by that,” Becton emphasized.“If there was a way we could just do it for (Regalado), or per shop, or whatever, that’s different … He may go in all honesty to do what he’s doing, but the next shop may not do the same thing.”

Becton’s remarks reflected the council’s concerns about establishing regulations that would apply consistently across the city rather than accommodating the needs of one business.

Starling also cautioned against making broad changes to established development regulations to accommodate a single property.The mayor noted that land development ordinances require considerable time and attention to develop because of their technical nature and the need for consistent application.

“These are very technical rules, and in my judgment, as the lawyer would tell us, we just can’t make rule exceptions to people that don’t want rules, period; but that’s up to the council,” Starling said.

Following the discussion, Councilman Neal Strickland made a motion to deny the requested amendment, which Becton seconded.The council voted unanimously to deny the request, leaving the existing land development regulations unchanged.

Starling apologized to Regalado following the vote.“I’m very sorry, but we just cannot change the whole city for one property,” the mayor said. “It won’t work; I’m sorry.”

City announces $5,000

homicide reward

In other business, Police Chief Adrian Mathews and Starling announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in connection with the killing of Tyree Smith, who died Sept. 27.

Starling clarified that the reward is being offered for information that leads to both an arrest and conviction, while Mathews encouraged anyone with knowledge of the incident to come forward.

“We urge all citizens,” Mathews said, “if you know something, please say something.”

Starling indicated that the killing was not believed to be a random act, describing the incident as stemming from a fight.“This was a fight … We’re on the trail, but we did want the public to know that we’re aware of the situation,” Starling said.

The mayor also noted that the reward amount could increase as the investigation continues, a possibility Mathews confirmed.

Harrells tennis

team recognized

The meeting also included recognition of the Harrells Christian Academy girls varsity tennis team following its runner-up finish in the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association state championship.

The team advanced to the championship match last week, finishing second in the state after a successful postseason run.

Players attended the opening portion of Tuesday’s meeting at City Hall, where Starling and Becton congratulated them on their accomplishments.

Each team member received a gift from the city in recognition of the team’s performance and its appearance in the state championship.