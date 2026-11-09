From Clinton to ‘The Greatest’

The bright lights of Hollywood and the quiet familiarity of Clinton might seem worlds apart, but Jaalen Best has discovered that greatness doesn’t necessarily depend on where a person begins.Sometimes, it starts with having the courage to pursue something entirely unexpected.

Once a young athlete with dreams of making his mark on the basketball court, the Clinton High School graduate is now stepping into the shoes of one of the most celebrated athletes in history, portraying Muhammad Ali in the new Amazon Prime Video series “The Greatest.”

It’s a remarkable journey that began with a college elective, took shape on a local community theater stage and eventually carried Best across the country to Los Angeles, where he bet on himself and a future that was anything but guaranteed.Yet through it all, the Sampson County native has remained grounded in the values instilled in him growing up, particularly the unwavering support of his mother, Vanessa Canady.

“I want to experience everything as Jaalen Best, you know, this young, hopeful kid from a small town,” he said of his approach to pursuing acting in Hollywood.

And in an interesting twist, Best found that many of the qualities that helped him navigate his own journey were the same ones that allowed him to connect with the young Cassius Clay, who would later become Muhammad Ali.

“I realized there was a lot of parallels between my life and his,” Best said.

The eight-episode series, which premiered Wednesday, Nov. 4, follows a young Clay through the personal and professional experiences that shaped his rise to boxing greatness.

For Best, landing the starring role represents the culmination of a journey that began not in an acting studio, but in a college classroom.

While attending East Carolina University, Best had aspirations of playing basketball and earned an opportunity to walk on to the team. But when the time came to select an elective, he chose an introductory acting course over a dance class.That seemingly small decision opened an entirely new world.

Best recalled that one of his first assignments involved learning to juggle, something he initially believed was beyond his abilities. Within weeks, however, he had learned the skill, teaching him a lesson that would extend far beyond the classroom.

“I was fascinated with the idea that if you put your mind to something, you truly can be great,” he said.

As his interest in acting grew, instructors began encouraging him to consider pursuing it professionally, even telling him he had a face suited for television.

Rather than dismissing their encouragement, Best decided to test his abilities closer to home.He auditioned for a local community theater production of “Pocahontas” in Clinton, landed a role and participated in four performances over one weekend.

The experience changed everything.

“I ended up quitting basketball because I was having more fun doing rehearsals and working with kids,” Best recalled.

Although basketball had long been part of his identity, he recognized that continuing to chase one dream could prevent him from discovering another.

“I never wanted to be the person that was chasing a dream so much so that they missed out on the other opportunities,” he said.

With encouragement from his theater director, Best began considering a move to a larger city where acting opportunities were more plentiful.

He chose Los Angeles.

The decision came with uncertainty, particularly for his mother, who said she had watched her son grow from a young athlete into someone determined to pursue an entirely different career.

“When Jaalen mentioned it, because he didn’t come from a background with acting … as a mom, I was like, I don’t know,” Canady recalled.

Her hesitation, however, had little to do with doubting his abilities. She was concerned about sending her son across the country into an unfamiliar industry where success was far from guaranteed.Still, Canady understood that her role was to support her children’s ambitions, even when their decisions made her nervous.

“I’ve always kind of been the parent, whatever my kids want, I try to stand by them in that aspect,” she said.

The two discussed his plans, and Canady made it clear that if things did not work out, he could always return home.That reassurance gave Best the freedom to pursue his dream without the fear of having nowhere to turn.

“I watched my mom get me through college and take care of everything,” Best recalled. “I don’t want my mama to take care of me anymore. I want to take care of her.”

He understood that pursuing acting would require sacrifices, setbacks and possibly years of uncertainty.But rather than fearing failure, he embraced it as part of the journey.

“I knew I was gonna fail,” Best said, explaining that he had heard success in Hollywood could take seven to 11 years. “I started asking myself, am I willing to be here for seven and 11 years, and once I said yes, then I knew I was going to be willing to fall and get back up.”

Along the way, he encountered the realities of living independently, from paying rent to finding work and learning how to navigate an unfamiliar city.

Those experiences, he said, helped him grow personally while strengthening his determination professionally.

Perhaps just as important was his decision not to abandon the personality and values that had shaped him growing up.

“I want to experience everything as Jaalen Best, you know, this young, hopeful kid from a small town,” he said.

That authenticity would eventually become one of his greatest assets when the opportunity arose to portray Ali.

Like Best, Ali emerged from relatively humble beginnings, growing up in Louisville, Ky., before becoming an internationally recognized figure.

Best said the similarities between their early lives, particularly their relationships with family and their determination to improve their circumstances, helped him connect with the character.

Throughout filming, he drew upon his own experiences rather than simply attempting to imitate the legendary boxer.

“My showrunner would say, you are this kid walking in the same footsteps. So just follow that instinct,” Best recalled, noting that much of his performance involved reflecting on his relationships with his mother, siblings and the people who helped shape his life.

Both young men, he explained, were approaching pivotal moments when their decisions could change not only their own futures but those of their families.

For Canady, the similarities between her son and Ali extend beyond their ambition.She sees the same confidence, personality and ability to connect with others that have always been part of her son’s character.

“Jaalen, the way he is now, that’s not an act. That is him,” she said. “When he comes in, he’s going to make you feel special. He’s always been that way.”

Canady said watching her son take on such a significant role has also allowed her to recognize his growth and independence.As a mother accustomed to speaking up for her children, she has discovered that her son is increasingly capable of standing on his own.

“Watching him go through this, I see he has a voice of his own,” she said.

Although Canady described herself as overjoyed by his accomplishments, she admitted that the reality of seeing her son on such a large stage has yet to fully sink in.“I’m still in shock myself, honestly,” she said. “Actually seeing it come to fruition, I’m overjoyed.”

Yet even as Best’s career reaches new heights, Canady remains mindful of the challenges that accompany life in Hollywood.

Her greatest hope is not simply that her son continues landing prominent roles, but that he remains grounded in the values that brought him this far.

“I want him to go far. I know he can go far, but I want him also to stay grounded,” she said. “I need my son to know that you give everything that you got. At the end of the day, whatever happens, you don’t have any kind of regrets.”

For Best, the future remains filled with possibilities.While he hopes “The Greatest” will continue beyond its first season, he is also interested in pursuing meaningful projects and working alongside talented people without compromising his identity.

“I want to work with the best of the best, but I also don’t want to compromise who I am, who Jaalen is and what I believe in,” he said.

His advice to young people in Sampson County who may be uncertain about their futures is to embrace opportunities, accept the possibility of failure and find motivation in something greater than themselves.

Best recalled being told that having something meaningful at stake can push a person beyond what they might otherwise believe possible.For him, that motivation has always included his family, particularly the mother who sacrificed to help him reach this point.

And while viewers around the world now have an opportunity to watch Best portray one of boxing’s greatest champions, Canady’s message to her son remains as simple as it was when he first left Clinton to chase his dream — “Mama got your back. Mama’s here.”