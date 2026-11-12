Nonprofit organizer looking for Roseboro building

Roseboro native Dawn Inman wants to help the homeless in her area.

Inman returned to the area in 2022, and since then has seen what she believes is an increase in the homeless population around town as she travels her daily mail delivery route. Now she wants to do something about it through her newly formed nonprofit, Sisters in Service, which she is trying to get off the ground. The first step — a location.

“You know how you can’t sleep at night?” Inman began Sunday during an interview at Cork & Brew, detailing how the idea came to her to start Sisters in Service.

“It’s getting really bad,” shared Inman, who said she sees more and more homeless people on her mail delivery route.

“I saw six in five minutes yesterday,” she described, adding, “I used to rarely see any.I don’t understand how this happens.”

But what she does understand, she said, is that God “is nudging me to do something.”

Inman began building her ministry just a few months ago and is currently in the planning phase, trying to find a building that can house her nonprofit, providing what is needed to serve hot meals and, eventually, offer resources for showers and clean clothes for those who need them.

“In August I was talking to my sister about this,” Inman recalled, and her sister said, “I’ll help you,” which is how Inman developed the name Sisters in Service.

“She helps me when she can,” shared Inman, adding that her sister lives in Godwin and has a farm, which limits her ability to come to Roseboro often.

Inman is also talking to a local church, she explained, with hopes that it can join her as a partner in her ministry, but she wants it to be done “prayerfully.”

“We are Sisters in Service Inc., the inc. makes us a nonprofit,” shared Inman, who said she is now in the process of seeking federal 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status, a process she described as lengthy, especially on her own.

“I can see in my head this happening, but it will take a while on my own, but I will get there.”

“I don’t want to do it if it’s not His doing,” Inman stressed, emphasizing that before she can begin, a building or food truck is needed, as well as funding, supplies and volunteers.

“A temporary location would work,” Inman insisted, specifying that she wants to serve those who are hungry however she can.

That is why she is considering a food truck as an option, although she said she discovered that she would still need access to an approved restaurant or church kitchen to meet food service requirements.

Inman shared Sunday that not only does she see unhoused people without food to eat, but there are also many people, such as seniors on fixed incomes, who earn too much to qualify for assistance but still don’t have enough to make ends meet. Those people can often go hungry as well.

“A lot of people are ashamed, especially those who make just over the requirements,” Inman stressed, adding that there isn’t anywhere for people like that to go. And if they have access to one meal, what about the rest of the time?

“Food only lasts a day or so, what about in between?” Inman asked.

“People care, but they don’t know how to help,” Inman stressed, saying that her hope is that people will see the mission of Sisters in Service as a way to help.

“We all make mistakes, and everybody needs a hand once in a while,” she emphasized, adding that “someone has to be there to give that hand.”

Roseboro Mayor Alice Butler shared, “I think Dawn Inman’s vision for Sisters in Service is wonderful,” noting that Inman had a great deal of support at the last town meeting.

“I hope she will be able to find a church or another building with a kitchen that will allow her to bring her vision to life,” Butler added.

Butler shared that Roseboro already has several organizations and programs that provide assistance to those in need, naming the Beatitude House, which offers help in many ways, including clothing, food and furniture.

“Pastor Hargrove’s church also distributes food once a month in the Roseboro Tire parking lot,” Butler explained.

The mayor also spoke about seniors who may be in need, naming the Sampson County Senior Center as “another valuable resource for food and fellowship.”

Monday through Friday, seniors can visit Charles E. Perry for fellowship and enjoy a hot, prepared lunch, Butler noted, adding that several Roseboro churches also participate in the Backpack Buddies program, “helping ensure that students have food to take home over the weekends.”

Butler concluded by saying, “While our poverty rate is higher than we would like, I am not aware of an increase in food insecurity in Roseboro. That does not mean there aren’t individuals and families who need assistance, and I certainly appreciate anyone willing to step forward and make a difference in our community.”

To get involved with Sisters in Service, contact Inman at [email protected] or 910-872-3205.