From picking strings to a passion

Sometimes, finding your calling begins with simply being in the right place at the right time. For Newton Grove native Boyd Johnson, it also required a little persistence and a willingness to learn.

What began as a college student repeatedly asking for work at a local guitar shop has evolved into a career spanning approximately two decades, combining Johnson’s love of woodworking, art and musical instruments.

Today, the 2000 Hobbton High School graduate works at Legacy Music in Dunn, where his craftsmanship and knowledge have not only helped countless customers but also reached guitar enthusiasts thousands of miles away.

And while he enjoys guitars, Johnson admits his talents are better suited to working on instruments than playing them.

“I’m more mechanically minded when it comes to it,” he explained in a recent interview. “I always joke with my customers and people that I deal with that I’m like the pit crew in NASCAR. I’m a lot better at working on them than racing them.”

Johnson grew up near the Newton Grove traffic circle, where he developed an appreciation for working with his hands. His father, whose family hailed from Grantham, was particularly influential in developing those skills.

“My dad was the kind of guy he didn’t call an electrician or a plumber normally,” Johnson recalled. “We just kind of worked on our own stuff.”

Those experiences would prove valuable when Johnson, while attending college, began regularly visiting a guitar shop in search of employment.

Week after week, he asked whether the business needed help. Eventually, the owner offered him an opportunity to assist with installing a sound system while another employee was away on his honeymoon.

Fortunately, Johnson already had some experience.

During his years at Hobbton, he and several friends helped operate lighting and sound equipment for events in the school’s auditorium, which regularly hosted pageants, dance recitals and other community functions.That experience helped him secure the opportunity, but it was the time he subsequently spent around guitars that sparked something much greater.

Surrounded by instruments and repair manuals, Johnson began studying the mechanics of guitars and applying the skills he had developed growing up.

“I don’t know. I just fell in love with guitars,” he said.

Combining art

and craftsmanship

Johnson’s growing interest eventually influenced his education at East Carolina University, where he double-majored in painting and drawing and wood design before pursuing graduate studies in wood design.

He discovered that instrument construction offered an opportunity to combine artistic expression with the mechanical precision he enjoyed.

“I’m like, hey, I could do this,” Johnson recalled. “It was an art school, and I could make instruments and justify it under an art thing.”

For his graduate thesis, Johnson constructed an assortment of instruments and furnishings that could be used for a musical performance, including guitars, an upright bass, music stands and chairs.

While his college education provided a foundation, Johnson credits much of his practical woodworking knowledge to Greenville cabinetmaker Paul Gianino, under whom he apprenticed.

Gianino, who had learned the trade from his father, shared traditional furniture construction and restoration techniques with Johnson and several other graduate students.

“I honestly learned a lot more from him about woodworking than I ever did in college,” Johnson said.

That experience reinforced an appreciation for hands-on learning and the importance of passing knowledge to others.

Johnson later taught wood design at Johnston Community College, where students had opportunities to create musical instruments, including Appalachian-style dulcimers.Although the program eventually ended, his enthusiasm for teaching never disappeared.

At Legacy Music, Johnson regularly helps people interested in instrument construction and repair, from high school students completing senior projects to retirees exploring woodworking as a hobby.

“I’ve helped with a few senior projects, you know, where people say, ‘I want to build a guitar,’” he explained. “I’ve even had older gentlemen that retired and they’re like, ‘I want to start working on guitars or build guitars now.’”

He also assists customers referred by other music shops when they encounter unusual repair problems.

“I try and help as many people as I can,” Johnson said.

A small shop with a worldwide audience

That willingness to help unexpectedly expanded Johnson’s reach during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With Legacy Music temporarily closed to customers, he began recording Facebook videos demonstrating repairs and explaining various aspects of guitar maintenance.The idea initially came from missing the conversations and interactions with regular customers who frequented the shop.

“We’re not high-tech at all,” Johnson said. “It happened during COVID because the shop was closed down and I still had some stuff here to work on.”

What started as a way to stay connected with familiar faces soon developed an audience far beyond Dunn.

Through the videos and the shop’s online presence, Johnson has interacted with guitar enthusiasts and repair technicians from places including Thailand, Tasmania and England.

One interaction, in particular, demonstrated just how valuable his experience could be to someone thousands of miles away.During the summer, Johnson received an unexpected Facebook message from an experienced guitar repair technician in England.

The man, who had reportedly worked in the profession for approximately 25 to 30 years, had encountered an unusual problem with an instrument. Despite searching Google, YouTube and other resources, he couldn’t identify the cause.

Eventually, he discovered one of Johnson’s videos addressing the exact issue.

It was an obscure problem Johnson had encountered and solved years earlier, one that apparently wasn’t widely documented online.

“Somehow, he clicked on one of our little videos made right here in this little shop we’re at,” Johnson recalled. “He said that was the exact problem he was having. He didn’t see it anywhere else online and he just wanted to thank me.”

For Johnson, the recognition wasn’t nearly as important as knowing he had helped a fellow craftsman.“It’s always just neat when you can get some folks like that, that you can help out,” he said.

Fulfillment

in the craft

Despite the reach his work has achieved, Johnson remains appreciative of the people and experiences that helped shape his career.

He frequently encourages younger generations to explore their interests, even when those pursuits don’t necessarily resemble traditional career paths.

Through school career days and conversations with students, he emphasizes that something initially considered a hobby can develop into meaningful work.“There’s so many cool things out there that you can get into,” Johnson said. “You can practically turn anything into something worthwhile.”

That philosophy extends to his own children, whose creative interests he makes an effort to support.

His profession has also provided the flexibility to remain involved in their lives, something he considers an important part of his success.

“I love doing what I do, and it gives me the flexibility of helping out with my kids and doing stuff,” Johnson said.

After approximately two decades with Legacy Music, he remains especially grateful to the shop’s owner, whose willingness to give a persistent college student an opportunity ultimately helped change the direction of his life.

“If he hadn’t been here, I wouldn’t be here,” Johnson said.

From Newton Grove to Greenville and Dunn, and now through online connections around the world, Johnson has built a career around something he genuinely enjoys.

And while he may consider himself more of a pit crew member than the musician behind the wheel, his greatest satisfaction comes from keeping others playing, solving problems and sharing the knowledge that others once shared with him.