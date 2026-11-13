Kids kick off first election

As guests entered the doors of Roseboro Elementary School Monday morning, students donning neon honor guard vests were handing out programs and directing them down the hall, where fourth and fifth graders were seated in the middle of the auditorium, with guests taking their seats on either side — all awaiting the candidates to take the stage and present their campaign speeches to the crowd for the school’s first-ever student council election.

Principal Eric Bradley told the candidates, “I want to applaud you on your courage,” explaining that the journey they were embarking on was not going to be easy, with tough decisions to be made for those elected, as well as the risk of disappointment involved when running for a position they might not win.

“Get behind leadership and be a part of decisions,” Bradley urged the students who might face defeat.

Bradley also urged the students in the crowd to be courteous to the candidates, emphasizing that “we want every candidate to feel respected.”

First to the podium was presidential candidate and fifth-grader Eric Flores, who stressed his belief that a student council president should be responsible and kind, character traits he said he possessed.

Flores shared his plans for improving Roseboro Elementary, including “simple games at recess to make everyone feel included.”

“I want people to feel welcome and not judged,” Flores stressed, adding, “I’m here to help.”

Following Flores was the second presidential candidate, fifth-grader Ashonti Pone, who stressed her intentions to “listen, solve issues, and make the school a happier and better place for everyone.”

She emphasized that “a good leader is not a boss, but a good friend.”

The third and final presidential candidate was fifth-grader Kennedi Smith, who shared her plans to make a difference at her school, naming a student suggestion box as an idea she would implement, as well as fundraisers, “such as chocolate bar sales,” for new books and supplies.

“Your voice matters, kindness counts, and together we can make a difference,” Smith stressed.

Beginning the vice presidential candidates was fourth-grader Leyla Cronk, who began her speech by explaining that she wanted to be vice president because Roseboro Elementary was the best school she’d ever attended, and she wanted to be part of its leadership.

“I’m your person if you need help,” Cronk stressed, telling her fellow students, “you can count on me,” and adding, “let’s get it, let’s go.”

Cronk concluded her speech by explaining that she can make things that aren’t fun, fun.

“Like math,” she proposed. “It’s my favorite thing, but some people don’t like it,” Cronk added, explaining she could make it more enjoyable for students.

The second candidate for vice president was Dalary Hernandez, who is also in fourth grade.

“I’m super cautious about what I do, so I’d be careful when making decisions for the school,” Hernandez explained.

She also noted that she’s smart and could help students with their work after being absent.“I love learning new things with all of you,” she urged.

Paisley McMakin, a fourth-grader and the third vice presidential candidate, stressed that “the president gets a lot of the credit, but the vice president is the one working behind the scenes to get things done,” she said, highlighting how she was the right person to do just that.

The fourth and final vice presidential candidate was fourth-grader Bryson Mathis, who highlighted his expertise in listening to others and making their voices heard.

“Even though we’re kids, we can be great leaders,” Mathis stressed, specifying that one intention he has, if elected, is to enact “more fun time for students and teachers.”

“Don’t you want teachers to play with us during recess? I know I do,” he told his fellow students.

He went on to say, “I know I’m not perfect, but I’m a perfect choice,” adding, “maybe I can have some guys hand out candy now and bring popsicles if I’m elected.”

As Mathis concluded his speech, two students began handing out candy to the crowd.

The one and only secretary candidate was Azalee Garcia, who stressed that she wanted to help the school raise money for better equipment and “help people when they’re not here.”

The last office was treasurer, with candidates Aliza Henry and Phoebe LeMasters, both fifth graders.

Henry highlighted her organization and responsibility as strengths a treasurer needs, adding that the most important quality was being trustworthy.

“Every penny counts, and every voice matters,” Henry stressed.

LeMasters emphasized that, as a fifth-grader, she knows how important this year is for all students, saying, “We need someone who is trustworthy and good with money and that’s me.”

Bradley returned to the microphone at the conclusion of the speeches, emphasizing that the school will still have to follow the rules set by the Sampson County Board of Education.

“If you say we want to have pizza every day for lunch, we might not be able to do that,” he said, reminding the students of the role the student council will play in decision-making at the school.

In an interview after the program, school counselor Deborah Melvin-Dupree explained that she did the same thing with creating a student council at Salemburg Elementary and wanted to do it at Roseboro as well, “because the students are already leaders,” she stressed.

She added that third grade will be represented on the council as well, and that each class of third-graders picked a representative to serve alongside the fourth- and fifth-graders who are elected.

Melvin-Dupree highlighted the work the students had put in, noting that the very fact they wanted to run demonstrated the leadership skills each candidate possesses.

“Voting will happen Friday morning in our cafeteria, and the students won’t know who won until Monday,” she explained, “to build some suspense,” she added with a smile.

See next Wednesday’s edition to find out which students were elected to serve Roseboro Elementary on the school’s first student council.