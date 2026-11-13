N. Grove’s plantupgrades on track

The Newton Grove town board held a brief town meeting Monday, with Commissioner Brantley Warren presiding in the absence of Mayor Craig Warren and Mayor Pro Tem Chris Raynor, who were both absent for personal reasons. The meeting included an update on wastewater treatment plant improvements, which are still set to begin early next year, and a favorable audit for the town.

Commissioner Cody Smith, during his public works and zoning report Monday evening, shared that Public Works Director Glenn Holland called him Sunday, noting that they talked at length and that Holland informed him the town would need to complete its land application permit renewal for the wastewater treatment plant upgrades.

“It was attempted to be done by our USDA wastewater specialist and he couldn’t ever get the formula to click,” Smith reported, explaining that “he suggested that we go back to our TRC (technical review committee) to let them look at it.”

Smith informed the board that the permit renewal would need to be completed by the end of the month.

“And I want to bring to the board that we go ahead and release that information to be completed by TRC before we will get penalized,” Smith stressed, adding that the board would need to make a motion and vote on it.

Town Clerk Amanda Baggett explained that there would be a cost involved, noting that the last time the work was completed was in 2020, when surveying firm WithersRavenel handled the project. The same firm is lined up to complete the work this time.

“It’s a six-year time frame,” Baggett explained, adding that the cost was expected to be less than $1,500, although an exact amount had not yet been determined.

Baggett explained that the permit actually expired Oct. 31, but the town was being given some additional time to complete the renewal because of difficulties encountered in processing the paperwork through the N.C. Division of Water Resources.

The board unanimously approved having WithersRavenel to complete the necessary work to renew the permit by the end of the month.

Smith added that Holland received an update on the wastewater treatment plant upgrades, reporting that they are “moving forward” and that everything remains on schedule to begin around the first of the year.

“Hopefully they’ll get into that, hopefully, by the first of the year or so,” Smith stressed.

Baggett added that the pump the town is currently renting to operate the plant costs $5,000 a month. Depending on the progress of the upgrades, the town will need to continue renting the pump through at least January.

She shared with the board that options are being examined for a lower rental cost, with the town facing an estimated $15,000 in rental expenses for November, December and January.

“We’re still looking at how long we’ll need to rent one,” she added.

Baggett also updated the board on the town’s audit, sharing that it was complete.

The town was over budget by $2,800 for one month because a GFL expense had not been included in the monthly budget figures.

Baggett informed the board that the town’s auditor would attend an upcoming meeting to present the full financial figures.

“She will be here to give all the numbers, but she said that it was ‘a very good audit,’” Baggett reported.

Warren concluded the meeting by acknowledging the success of the town’s trunk-or-treat event, noting that 350 to 360 children were served, “for popcorn at least.”

He also reminded those in attendance of the Circle of Lights ceremony, which will be held Monday, Nov. 30, at 6 p.m.

Warren had no other updates regarding parks, events and special projects, and ended the meeting by wishing Mayor Warren and Mayor Pro Tem Raynor well in their absence.