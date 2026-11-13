Gathering to honor veterans

Around 20 veterans were honored at Union Intermediate School with prayers and breakfast Tuesday morning in observance of Veterans Day.The event began with a See You at the Pole prayer circle around the flag in front of the school at 7:15 a.m., followed by a pancake breakfast in the school gymnasium at 8:15 a.m.

Union Intermediate Principal Dr. Colt Pierce said he was very pleased with the attendance for the school’s second such event for veterans

“We’ve had a bigger turnout this year than last year … It’s nice to see it grow,” the principal stressed.

Most of the veterans in attendance were relatives of students at Union Intermediate, and those students were allowed to leave class to share a morning meal with them.

“It’s a one-chance-in-a-lifetime,” remarked Vietnam veteran Billy Jones about being able to share the experience Tuesday morning with his great-grandson, Cotton Stanley, a third-grader at Union Intermediate.

Pierce gave recognition to the school’s Good News Club before breakfast was served.“They’re the ones that sponsor both our prayer around the flagpole this morning and this event, and all of these fine volunteers also cooked the breakfast for you today,” Pierce pointed out.

He also acknowledged Cpl. John Flynn, a 98-year-old veteran who served in World War II.“Mr. Flynn is the grandfather of our leading volunteer for the Good News Club,” the UIS principal explained.

“We appreciate you joining us today, and thank you for your service.”

Students in the Good News Club led the Pledge of Allegiance and the Lord’s Prayer, with an additional prayer dedicated to the veterans.The flags were presented by the 85th JROTC Battalion from Union High School’s color guard, including cadets Adelia Roblero-Escalante, Eric Lopez-Ocampo, Aden Pedraza-Banos, Leonardo Hernandez-Gomez, Edwin Reyes and Debora Cabrera.

Union High’s JROTC instructor, Sgt. Maj. Douglas Koser, was the guest speaker for the event.

“It’s truly an honor to come down here and be part of your day today,” Koser began.

He spoke about the history of Veterans Day.

“For those of you that don’t know, Veterans Day traces its roots back to 1919, when Armistice Day was formed to celebrate the end of World War I: the deadliest war on the planet up to that point.”

Koser noted the tremendous loss of life during World War I, which resulted in millions of military and civilian casualties.

“Armistice Day was designated on Nov. 11, 1919, at 11 a.m., and that’s how Veterans Day got started,” Koser said.

The armistice ending the fighting in World War I took effect at 11 a.m. Nov. 11, 1918. The first Armistice Day observance followed in 1919, and the holiday was officially renamed Veterans Day in 1954 to honor veterans of all wars.

Koser then addressed the students in attendance for the breakfast and explained the six branches of the U.S. military.

“First of all, we have the United States Army: the largest and oldest branch … It was established June 14, 1775. Then, we have the United States Navy … They were established a few months after the army, Oct. 13, 1775.”

Next came the United States Marine Corps, established “shortly” after the Navy on Nov. 10, 1775, Koser recounted.

“They’ll be celebrating 251 years as of tomorrow,” he added.

Then came the United States Coast Guard, established Aug. 4, 1790.

The Coast Guard is not ordinarily part of the Department of Defense, Koser explained.

“They’re actually a part of the Department of Homeland Security, but nonetheless, they are considered one of our military branches.”

The United States Air Force, he explained, was established Sept. 18, 1947.

“(The Air Force) used to be a part of the U.S. Army,” Koser said.

“They were called the United States Army Air Corps until their official designation as the Air Force at the end of World War II.”

That was the last branch established until 2019, Koser said, when the United States Space Force was created to protect U.S. interests in space.

He then spoke about himself.“I’m not your typical veteran,” Koser explained.“Myself, I didn’t start this journey thinking I’d give my whole life to the military.”

For reference, Koser said the average American doesn’t commit to the amount of time he has.“By the time I end up retiring as a JROTC instructor, I will have had almost 50 years of wearing an Army uniform, and I’m pretty proud of that,” he stated.

Koser reflected on growing up in a home that had no running water and noted how he has grown into a valuable member of the community.

“I’m blessed to have had the opportunities that I’ve had and gone to the places I’ve gone. Yes, it’s taken sacrifice; yes, it’s taken hard work and commitment; and yes, the Army has sent me places that I didn’t want to go in times that I missed important events. But in the end, somebody had to go to those places and keep our country strong.”

Koser remarked how proud he was “to be of many” that he feels “truly transformed how the military is perceived and treated by our citizens … I think we have changed the attitude of America, now.”

He recalled that when he joined the Army, the military and Vietnam veterans were facing extreme backlash from the public, and he gave special thanks to the Vietnam-era veterans.

“Regardless of the things that a few people and leaders did over there, a whole generation of service members were treated unfairly when they returned home for doing nothing but serving their country in a place most of them didn’t want to go; and many of them were to do it through the draft.”

Koser noted that the military draft has not been used since 1973.

He concluded that when he reflects on his years of service and accomplishments as a soldier, he is most proud of being part of a generation of veterans “that truly made a difference.”

“We showed America that its military could truly do anything; anything necessary to defend our freedoms and protect our way of life.”