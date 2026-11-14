Where’s Buddy?

Marcus Smith was a 20-year-old dispatcher on Oct. 5, 2000, when the then-4-year-old Tristen “Buddy” Myers reportedly walked away from the Microwave Tower Road home where his aunt and uncle, Donna and John Myers, lived just outside Roseboro.Now chief deputy of the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, Smith and his law enforcement colleagues, including Detective Bailey Bertolani, continue to run down leads about the boy who seemingly vanished.

Buddy Myers would be 30 years old today, 26 years removed from the tiny blond-haired, blue-eyed youngster who, one minute, was playing on the floor of his aunt’s house while she napped on a nearby couch and then, the next minute, was simply gone.

Much has changed in the last 26 years: Donna and John Myers have died; six years after his disappearance, Buddy’s mother, Raven Myers, jumped out of a vehicle in Fayetteville and later died; a new sheriff, Jimmy Thornton, took office in 2002; and the case’s lead investigators, Landis Lee and Darold Cox, have died.

Yet Smith said the Myers case remains an active investigation.

“The one thing that hasn’t changed is that this remains an open case, although it’s only as active as the information we receive and act on,” Smith stressed during a Thursday interview.

In other words, sheriff’s investigators still track down every lead, every tip, any information that comes into their office about Myers … when it comes in.

“Once we exhaust all the leads we have, we just wait on new leads to surface, then we will run those down. We remain hopeful that there will be that one tip … that one lead … that will come in and it will take us to this young man; that’s our prayer,” Smith said.

And leads do still come in, Bertolani acknowledged.

“We still get calls pretty frequently, every few months or so, and we run down every single one of them.”

The leads range from people calling to say they are Buddy Myers to others claiming to know where he is. Some tips come from other parts of the country, sending investigators on out-of-town trips to see if any lead pans out.

So far, none have.

In the last few weeks, staff at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children issued a computer-generated image showing the age progression of Myers, from age 4 to his current age of 30, hoping to spark renewed interest in the case and, at the same time, generate new leads.

As has been the case since 2000, law enforcement officers contend that someone, somewhere knows more about the case than what has surfaced so far.

“They (NCMEC) do that every so often in hopes of generating new leads,” Smith said. “We shared it for the same reason, hoping to get people talking again. You don’t hear a lot about this case in the news anymore, so we hope this will bring this case back to the forefront again.”

The case continues to be treated as a missing persons investigation, according to the chief deputy, although he did call it a “suspicious” one given the circumstances surrounding Myers’ sudden disappearance, the time frame involved and the intense search that took place in Sampson County and the Roseboro area for close to two weeks.

When it all began

Tristen “Buddy” Myers disappeared sometime just after 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, 2000.He had been playing on the floor with toys while his aunt, Donna Myers, was lying on the couch dozing. When she awoke, Myers was gone, along with two dogs, a 5-month-old black Doberman puppy named Sasha and a three-legged mixed-breed Chihuahua the family called Buck.

An extensive search began shortly afterward, with investigators, dive teams and first responders from across the state joining teams of community members as they set up command posts, walked the woods, beat the bushes and combed nearby ponds in hopes of finding the child.

The search expanded beyond Microwave Tower Road to include all of Roseboro and eventually other areas of the county.

A few days after Myers’ disappearance, the dogs returned home, but there was no sign of the 4-year-old.

Early on, Donna and John Myers believed the youngster and the two dogs had wandered outside and toward the woods, unaware of any pending danger. The pair said at the time they felt someone might have picked the youngster up shortly after he took off walking away from the home.

“If someone picked him up, and I really think they did, I just wish they’d just come back down this road and let him off,” John Myers said during an interview with The Sampson Independent a few months after Myers disappeared.

“I just wish they’d let him come home,” Donna Myers said, echoing her husband’s thoughts. “I just feel like somebody out there’s got him.”

For a long time, the pair kept the 4-year-old’s room as it was, toys still on the floor, including one of Myers’ favorites, a Sesame Street Ernie doll.

News media from across the state, and eventually the country, picked up the story and aired its details, hoping to reach someone who might know of the child’s whereabouts.

While leads came in, none panned out.

What’s next?

Though never considered a cold case, Myers’ disappearance remains a mystery, with investigators unsure what could have happened to the young boy.

Along the way, there have been numerous conspiracy theories, all checked out, but none leading to a resolution, Smith said.

And the times continued to change.Not only are the initial investigators and family members deceased, but everything from DNA testing to technology has changed since the child’s disappearance.

“Think about it,” Smith pointed out. “It’s been 26 years, and in those 26 years a lot of things have changed. DNA was very new back then, and technology, well, it has changed and gotten better year after year.

“The officers involved have changed — they have either passed away or moved away, and the lost institutional knowledge, firsthand knowledge, is gone.”

Some of the changes are good, he said, some not so much, but all have an impact on the Myers case.

Smith and Bertolani both hope talking about the case will trigger a memory, stir a thought, anything that might inspire someone to call investigators with information.

“There’s no question it takes enormous time, from logistics to coordinating with other agencies, to run down some of these leads. It’s very involved. But we want the information, the tip, the lead. It’s important for us to follow them all because there is going to be one that helps us unravel this case once and for all.”

To that end, the pair urge anyone who has any information about the case to call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-592-4141.

“Everyone is hopeful, even today, that he is alive and out there somewhere. I think everyone is still praying that we will find him. Whether it happens or not is yet to be determined,” Smith said.