Veterans find fellowship among free breakfast

GARLAND — Helping Hands Change Makers, Inc. hosted a free breakfast for veterans in Garland Wednesday morning, an event which included plenty of food, fellowship, and music. Helping Hands Change Makers is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide uplifting events for Garland and the surrounding communities.

“The celebration underscored the vital role veterans play in shaping and strengthening our town,” remarked Helping Hands Change Makers volunteer Wanda Hill Simmons.

Simmons noted that 45 veterans, along with 25 family and community members, were in attendance. The breakfast lasted from 8 a.m. to noon at the C and D Foundation Community Building, located at 471 South Ingold Ave.

The veterans breakfast served as the first event for the non-profit’s Hometown Heroes project, an initiative to honor veterans from around the Garland area. Hometown Heroes also mounted banners around Garland this past fall honoring individual veterans.

“Additionally,” Simmons added, “HHCM volunteers created a special display at Rotary Park in downtown Garland to acknowledge the service and sacrifice of local veterans and those missing in action.”

Simmons explained that the flags for that display were “generously” donated by WoodmenLife, a non-profit life insurance company.

Hawa Ryley, a HHCM volunteer, explained during the breakfast Wednesday that she’s recently retired from the United States Navy. Ryley served 30 years, from 1995-2005. She grew up in Liberia, West Africa, and moved to Garland in 1994 before joining the Navy a year later.

“Then I was gone, and I met my husband. He’s from here, so when I retired, we came back here,” Ryley recalled. She went around Wednesday morning during the breakfast serving her fellow veterans.

Willie Glenn Parker, a Vietnam veteran who served in the United States Air Force, remarked that the event was “outstanding” and said Helping Hands Changer Makers did “a good job” with the event. “They didn’t have to do this,” Parker noted.

Ned Highsmith, a Marine who served from 1968-1970, said he “really enjoyed” the morning. He sat with Bennie Peterson, who served for three years in the United States Army. “I think it’s a great thing for us (veterans),” Peterson stated.

As he ate breakfast, Peterson spoke with friends and handed out pamphlets about joining the American Legion, the country’s “largest and most influential organization” for veterans.

He estimated around the Garland area, “there might be 100-150” veterans.

HHCM’s president Sheila Smith, expressed her appreciation of the community coming together to help make the breakfast the success she felt like it had been.

“We are so continually proud of the community supporting us,” Smith emphasized. She added, “We are so supported by our mayor.”

Town commissioners, Shavonia West and Barbara Peterson, also members of the HHCM, helped prepare and serve breakfast.

As veteran Mitchell Monroe played guitar and his brother George Monroe sang alongside Ruby Williams and HHCM volunteer Sharon Swift, West and Peterson spoke about their enjoyment of the event.

“I love it when we come together as a community,” Peterson reflected.

“This is my first time volunteering, and I’ve enjoyed the whole experience,” expressed West. “I’m hoping to do it again next year, or help with them with whatever else they need me to do.”

In addition to support from Mayor Ralph Smith and Commissioners West and Peterson, Simmons also made sure to recognize the support from Commissioner Sean Melvin, members of American Legion Post 502, and all of the HHCM volunteers who made the veterans breakfast possible: Shelia Smith, Veronica Thomas, Hawa Ryley, Eleisa Walker, Sharon Swift, Jacqueline Johnson, Tashena Herring, Beverly Murphy, Bella Boykin, Wanda Hill Simmons, Sherry Highsmith, and Angela Highsmith.