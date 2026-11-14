Warsaw Baptist Church youth — Addison Haney, Brooklyn Frederick, Brantley Frederick, Kendall Haney and Wilson Batts — began the new church year with a goal of providing 50 shoeboxes to children across the world through Operation Christmas Child. Though a lofty goal, the youth shopped and packed 13 of their own boxes, then involved the congregation in their project as well. Sunday, all 50 shoeboxes were filled and placed in the sanctuary where the youth and the church’s children’s group, along with mission director Pam Batts and pastor Dr. David Gasperson prayed over the stuffed-to-the-lid boxes, which will be dropped off at Grove Park Baptist Church next week and later sent to distribution centers and on to children across the globe.