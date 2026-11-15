A taste of Syria

My name is Karolyn Maradiaga Cantarero, and I am the president of the International Club at Lakewood High School.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, our club members had the wonderful opportunity to embark on a cultural journey to Syria without ever leaving our school!

Our special guest, Mrs. Rana Nasser, an educator with Cumberland County Schools, introduced us to the rich traditions, history, food, and dance of Syria. Throughout the afternoon, we explored fascinating connections between cultures, prepared traditional dishes, practiced the Dabke dance, and discovered how much we have in common with people from other parts of the world.

Discovering connections

between cultures

One of the most fascinating parts of our presentation was learning about the historical connections between Arabic and Spanish.

Did you know that thousands of Spanish words have Arabic origins? During centuries of Arabic influence on the Iberian Peninsula, many Arabic words became part of the Spanish language and eventually spread throughout the Spanish-speaking world.

For example, the Arabic word al-qutn, meaning cotton, is closely related to the Spanish word algodón. It was incredible to discover how languages spoken in different parts of the world can share such meaningful connections!

We also learned about an unexpected culinary connection between the Middle East and Mexico. During the early 20th century, Lebanese immigrants introduced shawarma-style cooking to Mexico. Over time, this tradition helped inspire one of Mexico’s most beloved foods: tacos al pastor!

The next time you enjoy tacos al pastor or a delicious shawarma wrap, remember that these dishes share a fascinating cultural history.

Bringing Syrian

flavors to Lakewood

After exploring history, we moved on to one of the most exciting parts of our afternoon: preparing and tasting traditional food!

Thanks to the generosity of Mrs. Becky Knowles and Lakewood High School’s FFA program, our club received fresh, school-grown eggs to prepare shakshuka, a delicious dish featuring eggs gently poached in a flavorful tomato and pepper sauce seasoned with spices.

Club members worked together to prepare the meal, along with ashta cream and traditional pita bread. Mrs. Nasser also guided us in preparing fragrant green tea infused with cardamom.

The room quickly filled with wonderful aromas as students worked together, learned new cooking techniques, and eagerly anticipated tasting their creations.

Once everything was ready, everyone lined up to enjoy our feast!

I overheard some participants commenting that the food tasted just like traditional dishes their mothers prepared at home. Others made playful comparisons to Tostitos pizza rolls!

Personally, the shakshuka reminded me of my mother’s huevos rancheros. Although the dishes are prepared differently, their familiar flavors reminded me of how food can connect cultures and bring back special family memories.

Dancing and

celebrating together

Our cultural experience was not limited to food and history. Mrs. Nasser also introduced us to Dabke, a traditional folk dance popular in Syria and other parts of the Levant.

Club members had the opportunity to practice the dance together, experiencing firsthand how music and movement bring people together. It was a fun and memorable way to appreciate another culture while creating lasting memories with our fellow club members.

A sweet ending to an

unforgettable afternoon

To conclude our cultural journey, everyone received an Ali Baba wafer, a sweet treat featuring crispy layers of wafer coated in milk chocolate.

It was the perfect ending to an afternoon filled with learning, laughter, delicious food, and cultural discovery. Everyone even had a special treat to take home!

On behalf of the Lakewood High School International Club, I would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to Mrs. Rana Nasser for generously sharing her time, knowledge, and culture with us. We also sincerely appreciate Mrs. Becky Knowles and our school’s FFA program for contributing the fresh eggs that helped make our cooking experience possible.

This experience reminded us that learning about other cultures goes far beyond reading textbooks or studying maps. Sometimes, the most meaningful lessons happen when we share a meal, learn a dance, listen to someone’s story, and discover the connections that unite us.

As president of the International Club, I am proud that our club continues to provide opportunities for students to explore the world, celebrate diversity, and develop a greater appreciation for the cultures around us.

After all, you do not always need a passport to travel the world. Sometimes, all you need is an open mind, a willingness to learn, and a seat at the table!