Passenger dies in head-on collision

A wrong-way driver on Interstate 40 was involved in a head-on collision Saturday night that left one woman dead and two others seriously injured, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 10:46 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, near mile marker 343 on I-40.

According to the Highway Patrol, Trooper M.E. Millen was dispatched around 10:34 p.m. after authorities received reports of a minivan traveling west in the eastbound lanes of the interstate. Approximately 12 minutes later, authorities were notified that the vehicle had been involved in a head-on collision.

Investigators said Brian Skilton, 44, of Raleigh, was driving a 2019 Honda minivan in the wrong direction when he collided with an SUV traveling east on I-40.

The SUV was driven by Ashly Miles, 25, of Leland. Her passenger, Donna Miles, 66, also of Leland, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both Skilton and Ashly Miles were airlifted to WakeMed in Raleigh for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Highway Patrol officials said all three individuals involved in the crash were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision.

Investigators do not believe speed contributed to the crash. However, authorities suspect Skilton may have been impaired at the time of the collision. Impairment is not suspected in Ashly Miles.

Charges are pending as the investigation continues.