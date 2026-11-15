SCCprojectend datechanges

Rising steel prices, delayed material deliveries and unforeseen infrastructure expenses are presenting challenges for Sampson Community College as construction continues on its new health sciences building, pushing the project’s anticipated completion into spring 2028.

During the college’s recent Board of Trustees meeting, Kelly Jackson, vice president of finance and administration, provided an update on the ongoing construction, where unexpected infrastructure issues and delays in obtaining structural steel have affected the project’s timeline.

According to Jackson, the college is still awaiting steel needed for construction, with delivery currently anticipated in January 2027.

The delay has pushed back the project’s anticipated completion date, which had already shifted from September to late November 2027.

Jackson indicated that spring 2028 is now a more realistic expectation, given that the project has fallen more than two months behind schedule.

A trustee also raised concerns about rising steel prices, noting that the cost of certain materials, particularly galvanized steel, has increased significantly and that suppliers are experiencing difficulties providing price quotes.

The discussion underscored the challenges of managing construction costs and timelines as the college continues developing the facility.

Compounding the delays are unforeseen expenses associated with constructing the facility on an existing campus site.

Jackson explained that crews have encountered significant infrastructure complications, including the need to relocate water and sewer lines.

Those discoveries have required the college to draw from its construction contingency funds to address issues that were not fully anticipated during the project’s initial planning.

“We have had a lot of unforeseen significant expenses with the existing site and having to move water lines and sewer lines,” Jackson told trustees.

She noted that the college has worked with city officials to address some of the infrastructure concerns, including recent problems involving the sewer system.

Jackson estimated that approximately $380,000 in potential additional expenses has been identified, although the final amount remains uncertain because of contractual limits on what contractors can charge.

The college is also examining another possible expense involving roadway work that may be required by the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Jackson said the combination of unexpected underground infrastructure and additional construction requirements has placed pressure on the project’s contingency budget.

When questioned by a trustee about how much of the contingency funding had been used, Jackson explained that the college had established an initial contingency amount and later added funding associated with the possibility of constructing a lecture hall.

She estimated that approximately 30% of the available contingency funds could already be committed to addressing unforeseen expenses.

The sewer-related work, in particular, has proven more costly than anticipated.

Despite those challenges, Jackson indicated that the college is continuing to work through the issues as construction progresses.

Additional projects moving forward

Jackson also updated trustees on plans for a proposed lecture hall associated with the health sciences building.

She said a construction pricing package is expected to reach the project’s architect by Nov. 20, allowing the college to obtain updated cost estimates.

Those figures could be available for presentation to trustees during their January meeting.

The college is also moving forward with plans for a new rescue training building, supported by approximately $1.6 million in state funding and an additional $500,000 in grant resources.

Jackson said the combined funding would provide approximately $2.1 million toward the proposed facility.

The college expects to issue a request for proposals for design services, beginning the process of determining the project’s scope and development requirements.

The rescue training facility represents another component of SCC’s ongoing investment in workforce development and specialized training programs.

While the college continues pursuing those projects, Jackson emphasized that the health sciences building remains a complex undertaking because of the challenges associated with developing new infrastructure around existing facilities.

Trustees approve salary increases

In other business, the Sampson Community College Board of Trustees approved salary increases for eligible faculty and staff, including a 3% increase for eligible full-time employees, along with an additional year of experience credit for qualifying faculty and staff.

Jackson outlined the salary adjustments, which are in accordance with the state budget and apply to eligible employees who worked throughout the 2025-26 academic year and remain employed as of the November 2026 payroll.

The 3% increase and experience increment will be retroactive to July 1, 2026, while other applicable adjustments, including salary level changes, advanced degrees and contract extensions, will be retroactive to their respective effective dates.

All adjustments are expected to be reflected in the November payroll.

Catherine Ezzell-Joyner, chair of the board’s policy and personnel committee, presented a separate motion to amend the college’s existing salary plans.

The board approved a 5% increase to the curriculum faculty, literacy faculty and staff salary plans. The curriculum faculty adjustment is intended to bring the college’s compensation structure into compliance with new state minimum salary requirements for full-time and part-time curriculum instructors.

Trustees also authorized the distribution of nursing faculty salary adjustment funds and faculty recruitment and retention funds in accordance with state legislation and North Carolina Community College System guidelines.

The measures are intended to address employee compensation while maintaining compliance with state requirements governing faculty and staff salaries.

In other financial business, trustees approved the college’s comprehensive budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year, totaling $33,239,924.

The budget encompasses institutional operations and capital expenditures and will be submitted to the State Board of Community Colleges for approval of the portions falling under its authority.

The board received the updates as the college continues balancing employee compensation, capital improvements and the financial demands associated with expanding educational opportunities for Sampson County and surrounding communities.