Bid received for fire station property

Two bids have come in for Roseboro’s parcel of land that is part of the old fire station property, both for the minimum amount of $20,000. The board voted to accept the first during Tuesday’s meeting, with no bids for the former station or base at this time. The meeting also included recognition of soon-to-retire Deputy Clerk Tammy Faircloth.

Roseboro Mayor Alice Butler informed the Board of Commissioners that the town had received two bids on the vacant lot that is part of the old fire station property, for which the board voted to set a minimum bid at its October meeting.

“This first bid was Julio Guzman,” Town Clerk Michelle Lance reported, “and he submitted his bid on Oct. 22 at 11:30 a.m.”

Lance shared that his bid was $20,000.

“We also have Mr. James Holland III,” Lance said, informing the board that Holland submitted his bid Nov. 2 at 2:20 p.m., also for $20,000.

“As far as other property, I had one inquiry, but I’ve not had any bids submitted for that,” Lance added.

“That would be for the station and the base,” the mayor specified, which Lance confirmed.

“You could accept these or you could reject these,” Town Attorney Sandy Sanderson informed the board.

“Since they’re both the same amount, my recommendation would be that you accept the first,” he added, explaining that the bid would then go through the upset bid process.

Under North Carolina law, the process allows additional bids until 10 days pass without a qualifying upset bid. A new bid must exceed the previous bid by at least 5 percent or $750, whichever is greater, according to ncleg.gov.

“So the one that came in second would have the same rate of upset bid as the other?” Commissioner Richard Barefoot asked.

“That would be it,” Sanderson responded, explaining that there is a formula for determining the amount.

“I have to look at it to get the exact amount, but I think the vote tonight would be to accept,” the attorney stated. “Then we’ll do the process.”

“We’ll accept the first one,” Commissioner Sergio Olivares said, to which Mayor Butler asked if he wanted to make that into a motion. Olivares responded that he did, clarifying that the second bidder would have the chance to bid again.

“Right, confirmed the mayor, “and the first person can bid again too,” she explained.

All commissioners voted in favor of accepting the first bid.

Butler added that the process could move slowly during the holidays, and the board would determine its next steps depending on the bids received.

Mayor Butler also updated the board that, since the wastewater treatment and improvement award was accepted, the town clerk had completed the request for qualifications for engineers, with a deadline of Nov. 18 at 4 p.m.

“So hopefully we’ll have three engineers, at least three,” Butler stressed, adding, “It would be great if there was more, to bid on that. So we can keep that project going.”

Faircloth recognized

for 12 years of service

Mayor Butler also recognized Deputy Clerk Tammy Faircloth on Tuesday in celebration of her 12 years working for the town and her upcoming retirement.

“Oh, Tammy’s been a very faithful employee for us for the last 12 years,” Butler began, adding, “We all love Tammy, everybody loves Tammy.”

Butler shared how Faircloth began working part time, then wanted to move to full time and eventually took on zoning responsibilities.

“I said, you’ll have to go back to school, and you didn’t mind at all,” Butler said to Faircloth.

“This one caught on fast, and she’s just been such an asset as not only the voice, but the face of Roseboro.

“The face everybody sees every time they come in to pay a water bill, or if they have a problem because the trash didn’t get picked up, Tammy is who is there to help.”

“She’s done a wonderful job, but this is the time in her life that she’s earned,” the mayor stressed, adding, “She could have retired a little earlier, but she knew we were without a town clerk, so she stayed. That’s how much she cares and loves this place.”

Faircloth is officially retiring in December, and applications are open at roseboronc.com as the town looks for its new deputy clerk.