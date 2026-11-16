Early work begins tofind new school chief

Since Superintendent Dr. Jamie King announced his resignation a few weeks back, the Sampson County Board of Education has put wheels in motion, preparing to make the pending transition in leadership as smooth and efficient as possible, when the time comes.

While there’s no set timeline in place yet to find a replacement for King, school board members are aware that the clock’s hands are moving.

King’s resignation becomes effective June 30, 2027, the same dy his contract expires. The school board’s vice chairwoman, Jennifer Naylor, said in an interview Thursday that the board hopes to have a new superintendent in place by the start of the next fiscal year, on July 1.

She clarified that the leadership transition should not, to her knowledge, have any impact on construction of the new Hobbton High School, which King has helped to oversee from its inception.

“We do not foresee there being any issues there,” Naylor stated on behalf of the school board.

During the county board’s Oct. 26 regular meeting, where King publicly revealed his decision, Sam Thorpe stepped before the board as a representative of the North Carolina School Boards Association and gave a presentation on how the superintendent search could work if the association was hired to navigate the application.

The North Carolina School Boards Association is a potential third party that could assist the Board of Education with the hiring process. Their consulting fee is $19,900, plus a potential addition of $400-$500 in additional expenses due to background checks and travel expenses for board association representatives.

“This third party would … really (be) looking into the individuals to make sure that everything is buttoned up nicely, and that we’ve got the right candidate in place,” Naylor explained.

She noted Thursday that the superintendent search process is a learning experience for her.

Prior to joining the school board, Naylor said she “didn’t realize that the school board hired a third party to help them facilitate that find.”

Naylor added that she supposed the Board of Education could carry out the search on its own, but members want “to do what’s best and find what’s right.”

Assistance from the North Carolina School Boards Association is one option for the school board. During next month’s regular meeting, another presentation on potential next steps will be given by a representative from the district’s contracted law firm, Poyner Spruill.

“They actually provide this service as well, so they’ll come and pitch to us and explain the services they offer,” Naylor said.“The board will ultimately compare the two: the pros and cons, and what that looks like.”

After the Board of Education determines which option is best for the district, advertising for the position can begin, which could last up to eight weeks.

“We want to get things rolling to find the best superintendent for Sampson County Schools,” Naylor stressed.

She acknowledged that “there are a lot” of superintendent openings around the state, emphasizing that she and the rest of the Board of Education want to find the best candidate for the district.

Naylor said that, in order to do that, the school board is starting its search early.

“The last thing we want to do is leave a gap in our transition where we would have to look at not having consistent leadership,” she emphasized. “If we can get the ball rolling, we can make sure that we don’t have that gap.”

Naylor stated that the school board’s priorities in navigating new leadership are what is best for Sampson County Schools, its students and staff.

“I want to hear from the community and staff, and understand what our stakeholders are looking for in a new superintendent,” Naylor stressed.

After the position has been advertised for a period yet to be determined, applications will be accepted and reviewed for one to two weeks by the school board, followed by two to three weeks of interviews and a final round of interviews for an undetermined amount of time.

“Our goal as a school board is to make this transition seamless,” Naylor reiterated.

Naylor said she hopes to begin gathering feedback from teachers and other district stakeholders this month regarding what they want moving forward.

She added that her personal goal as a board member is to visit each school in the district before the semester is over.

Naylor said she did not want to specify what qualities the Board of Education will be looking for in superintendent candidates until she and the rest of the board can gather feedback from stakeholders.

She mentioned that other board members also make a point to visit the schools, and she is “sure they’ll be having those conversations as well.”

Naylor added that she is “always” an advocate for “hiring from home” and “promoting from within” in all areas, from teacher assistants “all the way up to the superintendent.”

She reflected that she could not recall a past female superintendent for Sampson County Schools and said she would “absolutely” be open to that possibility.

She assured that, ultimately, the Board of Education’s decision will come down to who is the best candidate.