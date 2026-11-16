Equine-healing ranch offers $5,000 prize in reverse drawing fund-raiser

Janice Faye’s Ranch is giving away $5,000 in a reverse drawing that will take place at 6 p.m. on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1,. Tickets are $100 each, and the cut-off date to buy tickets will be Tuesday, Dec. 1, at noon. Proceeds from the non-profit’s fund-raising will go toward a covered arena, making the healing process for children much easier.

“You can call the ranch number at 919-820-5601, or you can go on the website at www.janicefayesranch.org to the Events page and you can enter there, too,” explained the organization’s executive director, Joy Canady, in between walking around the ranch this past Thursday.

“With a reverse drawing, you wait till the last ticket’s drawn … It’s not the first,” Canady clarified. She added, “You don’t have to be present to win.”

The reverse drawing will be live-streamed from the ranch office online at Janice Faye’s Ranch’s Facebook page.

Canady said the reverse drawing was her husband’s idea to help raise money for a covered arena they’ve been working to raise money for over the past few years. The planned covered arena would help with the equine therapies that are offered to children and families on the ranch. It would stretch out across the ranch with a width of 60 feet and length of 120 feet.

“When we’re doing our sessions and it’s raining, too hot outside, or too cold, then we either have to cancel sessions or do other things,” Canady explained about the need for the covered area.

Canady impressed that a lot of children want to be outside working with the horses. With a covered arena, ranch staff would be able to continue serving the children regardless of the weather. The covered area will also include lighting, which would help offset issues like “it getting dark earlier,” she noted.

June 2027 is the current goal date for the covered arena’s completion.

“We would love to have it finished by next summer before the hot weather gets here,” Canady explained, noting her hope that the dream will soon become a reality.

The ranch currently has two round pens outdoors near where the covered arena would go. Once completed, the round pens could easily be placed underneath the covering.

Janice Faye’s Ranch is named after Canady’s mother, Janice Faye, who died in a car wreck at 44 years old. Canady said her mother was also a victim of domestic abuse.

“We did grow up with horses, but it was different in that we were taught to make the horse do what you wanted them to do.”

The horses that come to live on Janice Faye’s Ranch are rescue animals that aren’t made to anything that they don’t want to do. They, in turn, interact with children in special ways.

“We partner a rescued horse with a kid that might have a similar rescue story, and a lot of times, the horse will select the child they want to work with,” Canady explained.

The kids then work in both one-on-one sessions and in group sessions with their families in activities that teach boundaries, trust, and patience.

Since Janice Faye’s Ranch served its first child in 2020, over 800 children have been helped through the equine therapy.

“Right now, we have around $5,800 in the account to go towards the covered arena,” Canady mentioned. “The basic cost is about $115,000, though.”

She said she believes the covered arena will come about in the right time … God’s time, she pointed out.

Donations towards the covered arena are welcomed at the ranch anytime during the year. One-time gifts, multi-year campaign pledges, corporate sponsorships, and family foundations are all possible ways to contribute to the covered area that will be referred to as a Healing Arena. Depending on how much money is gifted, naming opportunities are available.