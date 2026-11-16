Thursday afternoon was quiet but full of life again as the Sampson County Adult Day Healthcare Center settled into its after-lunch downtime, returning to its daily rhythm with fresh paint and new floors following a two-month closure due to staffing shortages.

The center reopened Nov. 2 with all prior clients re-enrolled and spots still available at the Monday-through-Friday care center, which provides activities, nursing care, lunch and snacks each weekday.

Heather Tucker, program manager and registered nurse for the center, shared what the first two weeks since reopening have been like. Tucker is new to the center, having officially started Oct. 15, but said, “it’s been great so far.”

“It’s an amazing program for our clients and our caregivers,” Tucker said, explaining that the break caregivers receive to work, run errands or attend appointments is vital, while the daily socialization is something clients look forward to.

“The same clients returned,” she stressed, explaining that caregivers immediately began asking, “How do we get re-enrolled?”

Casey Whaley, who has worked at the center as the program assistant and activity director for four years, shared that the center is open each weekday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“She’s our right hand girl,” Whaley said of a colleague, adding, “She taught me everything I know.”

“Our clients come from various settings. Some come from a group home, some have family who need to go to work,” Whaley stressed, explaining how the center serves multiple purposes for both clients and caregivers.

“It was a sad day,” Whaley remarked, recalling the center’s last day before the closure on Aug. 28. She said the excitement surrounding the reopening was just as strong as the sadness that blanketed the center when its doors closed with no known reopening date.

The center currently serves 10 clients, with room for more, Whaley reported. She also shared that they are looking to have a few more health care staff members on call.

For anyone interested in enrolling, Whaley explained that the client application is mostly completed by the client’s physician, “just to make sure we can provide the healthcare they need.”

Those interested can “call or stop by,” she added.

As Whaley showed off the center, she said, “This building can be deceiving,” walking into a large activity room with exercise balls lining the back wall, which featured a large, floor-length mirror.

“This is mainly where we do physical stuff, like dance or exercise,” the activity director shared, adding that clients also like to jam out in the room.

She showed two areas that clients do not enter: the art supply room, filled with shelves and bins of supplies, and the kitchen.

Though clients do not go into the kitchen, Whaley said, “It is one of our favorite places because we all like to eat.”

Whaley shared that lunch is catered and includes a hot meal each day, while morning and afternoon snacks are prepared in the kitchen.

Outside, a garden provides space to plant seasonal vegetables, along with benches and a deck that Whaley repainted during the closure as part of several building updates.

In the main room, there is a large table for activities such as coloring and morning devotions, a TV area with numerous recliners where clients can watch a show or movie, and a book nook with a couch and bookshelves.

Whaley reported that, at the moment, they do not have any avid readers, but the space is ready for the next bookworm.

There is also a nurse’s station, complete with a hospital bed, where the registered nurse conducts a morning examination of each client, checking on their health and monitoring any symptoms related to specific medical conditions.

“We’re adding stuff all the time,” Whaley emphasized, sharing the joy she finds in discovering new activities for her clients and seeing their smiles return to the center.