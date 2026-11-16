For years, firefighters across Sampson County have traveled beyond county lines to receive specialized training and certifications necessary to protect the communities they serve. Now, thanks to a partnership between Sampson Community College and local fire departments, much of that training can take place right here at home.

A newly constructed firefighter training facility, located off Industrial Drive in Clinton, is providing local and neighboring departments with opportunities to practice live-fire operations, aerial ladder techniques and other emergency response procedures in a controlled environment.

For Clinton Fire Chief Hagan Thornton, the development represents the culmination of an effort that has been discussed among local fire service officials for more than a decade.

“Since 2012, we’ve been talking about this, and we finally got it,” Thornton recalled.

The facility includes a multistory training tower and equipment designed to simulate conditions firefighters encounter during actual emergencies. The addition allows departments to complete specialized training without the expense and logistical challenges of traveling to facilities in neighboring counties.

Thornton explained that departments previously relied on training centers elsewhere, including Goldsboro, to meet certain requirements associated with North Carolina’s fire protection rating system.

For Clinton’s paid department, which operates across three shifts, those trips presented considerable scheduling challenges.

“In the past, departments have had to go outside of Sampson County to get that training,” Thornton explained. “Clinton, for example, would use Goldsboro. So now that the college has been able to build this, we’re able to train and get that facility training in the county.”

Previously, the chief noted, firefighters sometimes had to attend training on scheduled days off, creating additional overtime expenses while the department maintained emergency coverage within the city.

With the new facility nearby, those training sessions can be incorporated into regular shifts.

“Each shift is able to participate, and it’s not costing me overtime,” he added.

The benefits extend well beyond Clinton.

Amanda Bradshaw, vice president of Workforce Development and Continuing Education at SCC, said the college has worked toward establishing the facility for approximately two years, recognizing the need for more accessible training opportunities throughout Sampson County.

According to Bradshaw, the college previously had no facility within the county capable of accommodating certain firefighter certification requirements established by the North Carolina Office of State Fire Marshal.

“In the history of the college and in the history of Sampson County, we’ve never been able to complete this training in the county according to the OSFM, or Office of State Fire Marshal, training standards,” Bradshaw explained.

She credited neighboring departments, particularly Goldsboro Fire Department and Chief Cobb, for allowing Sampson County firefighters to use their facilities over the years.

However, bringing those opportunities closer to home remained a priority.

“Our goal when we set out two years ago was to get us the space in the county because our fire departments deserve that,” Bradshaw emphasized. “They deserve the right to be able to come into their county and train and to be able to get those certifications without having to travel to another county to do that.”

Building confidence

through experience

Beyond convenience, both Thornton and Bradshaw emphasized the importance of realistic training in preparing firefighters for dangerous situations.

Bradshaw pointed out that the facility allows SCC to provide specialized operations training required for firefighter certification, along with additional exercises designed to prepare participants for live-fire emergencies.

Although classroom instruction provides the foundation for understanding fire behavior and emergency procedures, she stressed there is no substitute for experiencing those conditions firsthand.

“Even though they have the equipment on and turnout gear is ready to go and they have the knowledge to do this, especially for new folks that have never done this, sometimes having to work past that intimidation of that fire is a mental piece,” Bradshaw explained.

The facility allows firefighters to develop those skills in a controlled setting under the supervision of instructors certified to conduct live-burn training.

Bradshaw noted that developing confidence and muscle memory is especially important when firefighters must make decisions within seconds.

“This is their time and their chance to use this facility to build confidence and muscle memory,” she shared. “Those two things are very critical and key whenever you are trying to solve a fire issue or you’re walking into an incident and you’re having to solve it very quickly.”

SCC works with 16 fire departments throughout Sampson County, 15 of which are volunteer departments, while Clinton operates as a paid department.

For volunteers balancing employment, family responsibilities and emergency calls, having a training center within the county could make a considerable difference.

Thornton acknowledged that volunteers often face the same expectations for developing firefighting skills as career personnel, despite having significantly less time available.

He clarified that firefighters must complete a minimum of 36 training hours annually to remain on a department’s volunteer roster. However, additional training hours can help departments earn higher scores during fire protection inspections.

According to the chief, departments can receive maximum training credit under the rating system by meeting a benchmark of 212 hours annually.

With the new facility, volunteer departments can arrange training around their regular meeting schedules rather than requiring members to travel outside the county.

“It’s allowing the volunteers to come on their meeting night,” Thornton explained. “They can call the college and say, ‘Hey, we want to do this class at the training center.’ They can come, do the class, and they’re getting facility credit without ever leaving the county.”

Potential benefits

for property owners

The training center could also provide benefits extending beyond the fire service, particularly through the state’s fire protection rating system.

Thornton explained that fire departments are evaluated on several factors, including training, staffing, emergency response capabilities and other operational measures.

Those evaluations contribute to a department’s fire protection classification, which can influence insurance premiums for homeowners and businesses.

Under the classification system, lower numerical ratings generally indicate stronger fire protection capabilities.

“It’s a point system,” Thornton noted. “The lower the number, the better you are.”

By providing departments with greater access to certified training facilities, SCC could help them improve their performance in portions of those evaluations.

Thornton emphasized that the benefits could eventually reach residents and businesses through improved fire protection classifications and potentially lower insurance costs, although individual premiums depend on insurers and other factors.

“Everybody likes a lower insurance bill,” he remarked.

The chief also stressed that the training initiative is separate from the fire tax discussions that have taken place among county officials and individual departments.

Bradshaw explained that the college’s ability to provide specialized training equipment also helps volunteer departments preserve their limited operating budgets.

Many departments face significant expenses associated with maintaining apparatus, replacing aging equipment and purchasing protective gear.

By sharing resources through SCC, departments can access equipment that might otherwise be financially difficult to purchase individually.

“If we’re able to purchase the equipment and give them training space to come to, they can stretch their dollars further at their station,” Bradshaw pointed out.

Training for

today’s emergencies

The facility is already being utilized for multiple types of firefighter instruction.

During a recent training session, firefighters participated in aerial ladder operations involving equipment from the Clinton and Salemburg fire departments.

Thornton explained that the departments operate different styles of aerial apparatus, allowing participants to gain experience with both.

Salemburg operates a ladder truck equipped with a bucket platform, while Clinton utilizes a straight aerial ladder, commonly referred to as a stick.

With a bucket apparatus, firefighters can ride in the platform as it is elevated. A straight aerial ladder requires firefighters to climb the ladder to reach elevated positions.

Thornton noted that Clinton selected the straight ladder configuration because of its versatility in navigating downtown streets and other confined areas within the city.

The department’s incoming ladder truck will feature a similar configuration.

By bringing both types of equipment together, trainees can better understand the differences and develop familiarity with equipment they may encounter during mutual-aid responses.

The facility has also supported live-fire exercises and other specialized instruction, with multiple training activities taking place during the same evening.

Thornton believes having those opportunities available locally creates possibilities for expanding firefighter education throughout the county.

He pointed to other communities that host weekend fire academies and regional training events, suggesting Sampson County could eventually develop similar programs.

“I think you’ll see a lot of new classes and things of that nature come to the county and the community college just from having the training center,” he said.

While such events remain a possibility rather than an established program, Thornton believes the facility provides a foundation for future growth.

Strengthening the

local workforce

Both Thornton and Bradshaw also see the facility as a potential recruitment tool for the next generation of firefighters.

SCC already offers a fire academy through its Career and College Promise program, providing high school students opportunities to begin developing firefighting skills and pursuing certifications.

Bradshaw explained that the new facility will allow those students to experience the physical and mental demands of firefighting before committing to a career in emergency services.

“Being able to allow these young men and young ladies to see firsthand what this does, that makes it real life for them,” she emphasized.

The hands-on experience could also help attract additional volunteers, particularly younger residents interested in serving their communities.

Thornton said having access to local training opportunities may help departments identify promising recruits and encourage them to remain in Sampson County rather than pursuing careers elsewhere.

He explained that Clinton’s department often looks to volunteer departments when recruiting potential career firefighters.

By participating in training alongside volunteers, career firefighters can observe their abilities, work ethic and potential.

“We can go out there and watch other people train,” Thornton explained. “If we’re training with them, we’ll say, ‘Hey, this person has potential. They really want to do this.’”

That could eventually create opportunities for qualified young firefighters to transition directly into local employment.

Thornton stressed that keeping those individuals in Sampson County is important, especially as departments compete with larger municipalities for trained personnel.

“A lot of people don’t like leaving Sampson,” he noted. “They want to stay at home.”

The facility also complements SCC’s broader efforts to expand specialized emergency response training, including its developing agricultural rescue initiative.

Thornton noted that firefighters and emergency responders with experience in confined-space rescue, trench rescue and agricultural machinery emergencies have contributed ideas toward the college’s training development.

He credited SCC leadership and the county’s fire service community for working together to move the project forward after years of discussion.

“There’s been a lot of people involved,” Thornton acknowledged. “The college has really listened to the fire chiefs, and they’ve run with it.”

Bradshaw echoed that sentiment, emphasizing that the college’s responsibility extends beyond traditional classroom education.

She explained that providing firefighters and other emergency personnel with opportunities to repeatedly practice their skills is an important part of SCC’s commitment to public safety.

“That’s our mission. That’s the college’s mission, is to serve our community,” Bradshaw said. “This is just one of the ways that we serve our community, by partnering with them and saying, ‘OK, you tell us what you need.’”

For Thornton, the investment ultimately comes back to the people firefighters are sworn to protect.

Whether through improved training, reduced operational expenses, stronger recruitment or better emergency response capabilities, he believes the facility represents an important investment in Sampson County’s future.

“It’s going to be very beneficial to everybody — city, county, all the fire departments, everybody that lives here,” Thornton said.

“It’s all about the community, and that’s what we serve first. Community comes first.”