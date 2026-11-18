A total of $8,000 was divided among three nursing students as they were awarded the 2026 Geneane Wall Marshall Scholarship by the Gamma Eta Eta Chapter of Chi Eta Phi Sorority Inc. on Saturday afternoon at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Ministries Inc.

Jade Black, Amaya Brown and Jaila Elliott each received approximately $2,666.67. They were unaware beforehand that they would each receive a third of the scholarship funds.

“Today we gather not only to celebrate academic excellence and achievement, but also to honor the legacy of Geneane Wall Marshall, whose commitment to education, service, and empowering others continues to inspire our work,” stated Dr. Mary Goodman, Gamma Eta Eta’s historian and chair of the Geneane Wall Marshall Scholarship, during the event.

The scholarships were awarded based on academic achievement, leadership and determination.

“The Geneane Wall Marshall Scholarship represents our collective commitment to opening doors of opportunity and helping students pursue their dreams,” Goodman emphasized.

Marshall was one of the founding members of the Gamma Eta Eta Chapter on May 20, 2017. She and 11 other women came together and formed the chapter in Sampson County, explained Tonia Whitley Gray, the chapter’s current president.

After Marshall died from breast cancer, the scholarship in her name was established in September 2017. Gray said the sorority has awarded a scholarship in her memory every year since. This year marked the eighth annual Geneane Wall Marshall Nursing Scholarship Banquet.

“Most of the time we usually give away anywhere between $4,000-$5,000 a year,” Gray added. “This is the first year we gave away $8,000.”

Black said she became inspired to pursue nursing when she was young.

“My grandma was sick, and she was in and out of the hospital a lot,” she recalled. “I became a certified nursing assistant in high school, and I ended up liking the health care field.”

She is currently in her third year at East Carolina University.

Brown shared how she also found inspiration from her grandmother. In Brown’s case, her grandmother was a nurse.

“Growing up watching her take care of people, she really inspired me to be a nurse,” Brown emphasized.

She is currently enrolled at Frontier Nursing University.

Elliott expressed that she enjoys being available for people who are sick and serving as their advocate, being someone who “listens to everything that they have to say.”

Elliott said being there for patients during critical times in their lives is what drives her. She’s set to graduate from Fayetteville State University in the spring.

Phyllis Carter Goodman, the chapter’s vice president and first assistant Southeast regional director, remarked that she thought the event “went very well.”

She stressed the importance of awarding scholarships to support future generations of nurses.

“It means a lot to be able to contribute to the next generation of nursing, especially in these times where financial aide may not be what it used to be. We’re excited to under-gird the next generation of nurses.”

Goodman said that as seasoned nurses retire, there’s a need for nursing educators and practitioners to “help fill that void, especially in small, rural areas.”

More information about the Geneane Wall Marshall Scholarship can be found on the Gamma Eta Eta Chapter’s website, www.gammaetaetacep.site.