The Sampson Community College Foundation continues to demonstrate financial stability, with strong investment returns, substantial reserves and efficient fundraising practices highlighted during a recent audit presentation to the college’s Board of Trustees.

Trustee Anthony Sessoms, who works in finance and was described by SCC Foundation Executive Director Lisa Turlington as the board’s financial expert, delivered an assessment of the Foundation’s latest audit, outlining its financial performance for 2026 compared to the previous year.

According to Sessoms, the audit received an unqualified opinion, meaning the Foundation’s financial statements were found to conform to generally accepted accounting principles. No reportable conditions were noted during the audit presentation.

“I think the report was, again, unqualified. That’s good, and all the benchmarks are very positive,” Sessoms told fellow trustees.

The Foundation reported $781,725 in total support and revenue for 2026, compared to $806,259 in 2025. Despite the slight decline in revenue, operating expenses fell considerably, dropping from $856,297 in 2025 to $380,439 in 2026.

That reduction helped the Foundation generate $401,286 in operating income, a significant turnaround from the $50,038 operating loss recorded the previous year, the audit showed.

Investment income also played a major role in the Foundation’s financial performance, increasing from $641,691 in 2025 to $920,925 in 2026.

Combined, those figures resulted in a $1.32 million increase in net assets for 2026, compared to $591,653 the previous year.

Sessoms emphasized that many of the year-to-year differences were not necessarily the result of major changes in the Foundation’s operations, but rather the timing of when funds were received and distributed.

“A lot of this, if not all of it, the differences are primarily a timing issue,” he explained.

Looking more closely at the revenue figures, grant income remained nearly unchanged at $375,500 in 2026, compared to $375,800 in 2025.

Contributions totaled $256,625, down from $272,729 the previous year, while special event revenue increased from $22,152 to $28,664.

The Foundation also reported $32,091 in other income during 2026.

In-kind contributions, which represent noncash support, decreased from $135,578 in 2025 to $88,845 in 2026. Sessoms explained that those figures were based on accounting allocations and were offset by corresponding amounts reported under salaries and benefits.

He noted that the difference resulted largely from an adjustment in the formula used to calculate those contributions.

Sessoms also pointed to the limited number of adjustments required by auditors as evidence of the Foundation’s accurate financial reporting throughout the year.

The adjustments primarily involved the accounting treatment of in-kind contributions and a possible minor investment adjustment.

“Those are the only adjustments that the auditors had to post, which I think speaks very highly of the ongoing reporting of the financials that the Foundation in-house provides every quarter,” he said.

Changes in

scholarship spending

While the Foundation’s overall financial position improved, spending on scholarships and grants declined substantially compared to 2025.

Scholarship expenditures totaled $242,234 in 2026, compared to $346,873 the previous year.

Grants and awards decreased from $345,921 to $21,188.

Sessoms attributed much of the difference to two significant programs that had either completed their funding distributions or experienced changes in eligibility criteria.

One involved approximately $125,000 associated with the Train the East initiative, while another involved a $50,000 Dominion scholarship that was included in the previous year’s expenditures but not in 2026.

Those changes, he explained, contributed to the difference in spending between the two years.

Looking at the Foundation’s financial performance dating back to 2019, Sessoms said fluctuations in revenue and expenses were largely tied to the timing of major grants and program expenditures.

He pointed to 2020, 2023 and 2026 as examples of years when those differences were particularly noticeable.

However, when accounting for those fluctuations, he said the Foundation’s underlying financial performance has shown steady improvement.

“If you begin to level them out, what you see is a steady increase,” Sessoms explained.

Reserves exceed

recommendations

Perhaps one of the strongest indicators of the Foundation’s financial health, according to Sessoms, was its available reserves.

He reported that the Foundation maintained approximately 977 days of cash reserves, equivalent to more than two and a half years of operating expenses.

That figure substantially exceeds the commonly recommended three to six months of cash reserves.

“We’re very liquid, and that’s a good thing. We’re a nonprofit,” Sessoms said.

The Foundation’s total reserves were even more substantial, representing approximately 6,340 days, or more than 17 years, compared to a benchmark of six to 12 months.

Sessoms explained that the growth in total reserves was influenced heavily by increases in the fair market value of the Foundation’s investments and their overall performance.

While those reserves provide a substantial financial cushion, he noted that investment performance and valuation changes were important factors in the Foundation’s overall financial position.

Majority of expenses

support college programs

Another area Sessoms highlighted was the Foundation’s allocation of expenses among programs, administration and fundraising.

For 2026, approximately 71 percent of the Foundation’s functional expenses went directly toward programs, including scholarships and other support provided to SCC.

The remaining expenses were divided between management and general administration, at 19 percent, and fundraising, at 10 percent.

Sessoms explained that nonprofit organizations are generally encouraged to direct approximately 66 percent to 75 percent of their expenses toward programs.

The Foundation’s 71 percent allocation places it within that range.

Previous years reflected similar results, with program expenses accounting for 82 percent in 2025 and 72 percent in 2024.

“I think this is really a key to nonprofits, as we start to look at the functional expenses,” Sessoms said.

He emphasized that the figures demonstrate the Foundation’s continued focus on directing its resources toward supporting students and the college rather than administrative costs.

When a trustee asked for clarification, Sessoms explained that the percentage represents the portion of the Foundation’s expenses devoted to programs, as opposed to management or fundraising activities.

“We want your money to get to programs and scholarships,” he said.

Fundraising

remains efficient

The Foundation also received favorable marks for its fundraising efficiency, which measures how much an organization spends to raise each dollar in donations.

According to the presentation, the Foundation spent approximately 6 cents to raise each dollar in 2026, compared to 8 cents in 2025 and 15 cents in 2024.

Those figures remained comfortably below the 25 percent benchmark identified in the presentation.

Sessoms explained that the Foundation has consistently maintained relatively low fundraising expenses, with most years falling below 10 cents per dollar raised.

“Our percentages are always lower, but if you get too low, you have to evaluate, are we missing some dollars?” he said.

He cautioned that organizations must strike a balance between controlling fundraising expenses and investing enough resources to attract additional donations.

Nevertheless, he described the Foundation’s overall fundraising performance as strong.

“We’re very solid, a very efficient fundraiser,” Sessoms said.

Turlington reflected on the Foundation’s earlier years, recalling efforts to reduce fundraising expenses by limiting spending on refreshments and other event-related costs.

She said those practices helped establish a culture of careful spending that continues today.

Turlington also discussed the financial oversight provided by the Foundation’s treasurer and board members.

She noted that former treasurers Kendall Tyson and Todd Johnson, along with current Treasurer Pat Nobles, have played important roles in reviewing financial statements and monthly reconciliations.

According to Turlington, the treasurer receives financial statements and reconciliations each month, providing another level of review beyond the Foundation’s small staff.

Sessoms emphasized that such oversight is especially important for smaller nonprofit organizations, where limited staffing can create challenges in separating financial responsibilities.

“It mitigates some of the internal control risk,” he explained. “When you have a small outfit, the board oversight is very important.”

He again praised the Foundation’s financial reporting, pointing out that the limited audit adjustments demonstrated the accuracy of information regularly provided to trustees.

Sessoms concluded that the Foundation remains in a strong financial position, with positive audit findings, substantial reserves and a consistent record of directing the majority of its expenses toward supporting SCC students and programs.