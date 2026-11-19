Earth is being moved, graded and readied for the new Hobbton High School, with construction and school officials noting that the project is right on track for its completion date.

Ground was officially broken for the future Hobbton High on Thursday, Sept. 24, and since then, the groundwork has been meticulously laid. The future school campus will stretch across 37 acres, including fields for football, baseball and softball.

The project is being overseen by T.A. Loving, with multiple departments working off-site, including virtual design and accounting teams, schedulers and other operations specialists. Currently, around 25 subcontractors work on-site throughout the week. As construction progresses, the site will see up to 200 subcontractors.

Tim McCarty, T.A. Loving’s project manager for the new high school, gave a walking tour of the site Tuesday morning and explained what work has been done so far. He previously served as project manager for a school in Wake County. The future Hobbton High School is his second school project.

McCarty said he was involved in about a year of preconstruction work leading up to the start of the Hobbton project. He noted that the future high school is on a two-year schedule, set for completion in summer 2028.He added that once the building starts going up, progress will become more visible.

Right now, he said, preparations are still being made to reach that point.

“We started out here right at the tail-end of July. The first thing the site-work guys did was clear everything. Then, they started stockpiling good dirt … which will all be utilized at some point over the course of the project.”

The next step was preparing the pad on which the future high school building will sit. The pad was placed at the proper elevation and then monitored for settlement. Currently, flags mark points along the pad where foundation improvements are needed.

“Once that is done,” McCarty continued, “then we’ll go into the concrete footer, and from there it’s underground — underground plumbing and electrical. Then about that same time, we’ll see the load-bearing masonry start, followed by steel.”

McCarty said steel placement is currently scheduled for March 2027. He also mentioned Tuesday morning that he had a pre-installation meeting scheduled in his office trailer later in the day with the plumber who will begin work in a couple of weeks.

Before his office trailer arrived on-site, McCarty said he was allowed to work in the current Hobbton High School for a few weeks.

“They’re very supportive,” he commented about the Hobbton community. “There’s a lot of excitement around the project.”

Tommy Rutledge, T.A. Loving’s senior superintendent for the future Hobbton project, stated that the process has “been great” so far.

“Overall, everybody’s been very great to work with. I definitely love working with Sampson County.”

Rutledge added that he’s looking forward to “a very successful” project.

“They’ve been great to work with,” remarked Sampson County Schools Board of Education Chairman Daryll Warren regarding T.A. Loving.

On Monday evening, Warren commented, “Hopefully, we’ll have good weather so that they can continue with groundwork and on their schedule.”

Superintendent Dr. Jamie King, also interviewed Monday, said T.A. Loving has been “making pretty good head way.”

As of Monday, he stated everything is still on schedule for the future high school to open in August 2028.

Even though the process is slow, Warren said he doesn’t think the level of excitement has changed for anybody.

“If nothing else, it’s probably grown,” he attested. “I think there was probably some skepticism at first whether the school would actually get off the ground, but obviously, folks can see now that it is definitely going to happen.”

King agreed that excitement is growing.

“It’s nice to finally go from paper to dirt and start to see some work, but as we start to build, that’s when it will really get start to get exciting — when you see framing and steel going up, and things like that to kind of start the structure of the building.”

While there’s still a lot of earth being moved around, Warren said that once people start seeing some blocks laid and walls being built, “the buzz will be even stronger.”

Warren reflected that the future high school was talked about “for a lot of years; it took a while to get where we are, and I think everybody’s real excited about the future.”