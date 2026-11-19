Dr. Paul Viser is currently leading a Weaving Heritage class on Monday evenings from 6-8 p.m. in his basement, where he is teaching participants how to repair broken seats on woven chairs using traditional weaving techniques.

Viser explained Thursday that he decided to hold the classes in his basement because he has “everything that we need, and it’s messy, especially to get these chairs ready … I have a great shop … Everything you need is there, and anything that we run across that we didn’t expect, I have an answer for.”

The classes began Monday, Nov. 9, and will continue through Dec. 14. As of Thursday, Viser said he still had room for three more students.

Viser said that so far, they’ve “had a good time” and “it’s been a lot of fun.” Chairs are provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own.

Viser is the president of ArtWorks of Sampson Inc. The class is being presented by the Sampson School of Art, which will officially open its doors at 307 E. Main St. in January.

He remarked that he’s never taught a class like this before and believes it can provide a benefit around the county.

“The world is full of these old chairs with the seats falling apart,” he noted.

He explained that a variety of materials are used for weaving chairs.

“The Shakers use cotton, and a lot of people use fiber rush, which is basically brown paper twisted into a cord; I’m not crazy about that.”

A spot in the class costs $115. Viser acknowledged upfront that the class is “a money-losing proposition, but we’re a nonprofit. We’re not trying to make money; we’re just trying to exist.”

Viser noted that he had to pay $100 for a gallon of primer to be used in the class. The chairs the class works with are worth around $5, he added. Viser said he’s picked chairs out of ditches and had people bring their old furniture to him.

“You first have to refurbish the frame,” Viser explained.

“Then, it needs to be stripped or sanded down to the wood; then you need to prime it and paint it. You could leave it as wood, but for our purposes, it’s better to paint it.”

Viser said “the last thing people think about,” in regard to weaving the seats, “will actually be the easiest part of the whole project.”

He explained that at least 10 of the repaired chairs will be used at the Sampson School of Art.

“The chairs will be different,” Viser emphasized, “but the color scheme is the same, and I think it’s going to look real cool.”

Viser further clarified that those in the class don’t have to donate their chairs to the Sampson School of Art.

“You can just take them home,” he encouraged.

Viser stressed that while he passes down traditional weaving techniques, he’s also not afraid to use new ones.

“A lot of it is weaving, but it has to start somewhere, and it has to be fastened to the frame. We’re gonna be using stainless steel screws … All of the books, they use tacks, but I don’t like tacks. I mean, what if it comes out? A screw’s not coming out, so I’m not afraid to use a better technique.”

Viser is a retired physician but said woodworking is his passion. He uses a lot of repurposed wood in his projects and commented on how inexpensive it can be in the long run to pursue the hobby.

“The chairs,” he emphasized, “are worth nothing until someone puts the time into it.”

The remaining spots for the weaving class can be reserved at www.artworksofsampson.org.