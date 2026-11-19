For many working families, the cost of afterschool care can be a financial burden, leaving parents with limited options for their children once the school day ends. Officials with the Sampson County YMCA are hoping to eliminate that barrier for more local families through a grant that could bring free afterschool programming to four additional schools across the county.

Building upon an existing partnership with Clinton City Schools, the YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina is seeking funding through the 21st Century Community Learning Centers (CCLC) Cohort 19 grant to expand its services into Sampson County Schools, with hopes of reaching approximately 100 additional students beginning next fall.

The proposed expansion would target Salemburg Elementary, Roseboro Elementary, Union Elementary and Union Intermediate schools, providing students with academic assistance, recreational activities and a safe environment beyond regular classroom hours.

According to Sampson County YMCA Executive Director Bill Nuñez, the initiative comes after the organization recognized a growing need for affordable afterschool care among families throughout the county.

“We are currently serving the city schools with the 21st Century grant that we received,” Nuñez explained. “This is our second year of programming with that particular grant.”

While the YMCA already provides afterschool services to a smaller number of students within Sampson County Schools, Nuñez said financial limitations have prevented many families from taking advantage of those opportunities.

“Our records show that oftentimes parents are not able to afford the afterschool fees, and that’s primarily been the barrier between them registering for our afterschool programs and not,” he said.

With another round of grant funding becoming available, Nuñez said the organization saw an opportunity to duplicate the success of its existing program and reach additional communities.

“What better way to partner with the county schools and see if we can duplicate those services and hope to serve about 100 kids in the county schools next fall,” he said.

Currently, the YMCA partners with Clinton City Schools to provide free afterschool programming for students at Sunset Elementary School, Butler Avenue Elementary School and L.C. Kerr Elementary School.

The program, supported through the federal 21st Century Community Learning Centers initiative, focuses on providing educational opportunities outside the traditional school day while offering families an affordable option for supervised care.Students participating in the program have access to homework assistance, individualized tutoring, academic enrichment, arts, physical activities and opportunities to develop social and emotional skills.

YMCA staff also work alongside educators and school administrators to tailor activities to students’ academic needs, with an emphasis on improving classroom performance and strengthening family engagement.

For Nuñez, expanding those same services into the county school system represents an opportunity to address a need that extends beyond the classroom.

“Every child deserves the opportunity to learn, grow, and succeed, regardless of their family’s financial circumstances,” Nuñez said in the organization’s announcement. “Through our existing partnership with Clinton City Schools, we’ve seen firsthand the difference that quality afterschool programming can make for students and working families.”

The expansion would initially focus on communities surrounding Roseboro, Salemburg and Union, rather than attempting to establish programming throughout the entire county at once.

Nuñez acknowledged the geographical challenges associated with serving a county as large as Sampson, but said concentrating on those communities would allow the YMCA to establish a stronger foundation for additional services.

The proposal remains dependent upon securing the federal grant.

Unlike other YMCA initiatives that may involve fundraising campaigns or community donations, Nuñez said the proposed expansion would be funded solely through the 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant, should the organization receive an award.

At the time of his interview, Nuñez said YMCA officials were working to finalize the application and coordinate with Sampson County Schools representatives ahead of Wednesday’s deadline.

“This particular venture is going to be solely with the 21st Century grant, if we’re able to be awarded,” Nuñez said.

The organization expects to learn whether it has been awarded funding toward the end of March 2027. If successful, the YMCA hopes to begin serving approximately 100 additional students in fall 2027.

Beyond providing academic support, Nuñez emphasized that the YMCA’s broader mission includes creating opportunities for children and families to remain active, build relationships and participate in activities that might otherwise be unavailable to them.

While some residents may associate the YMCA primarily with exercise equipment, basketball courts and fitness programs, the organization offers a variety of recreational and family-oriented activities.

Among those opportunities are youth sports, swimming lessons, open recreation and family nights held on Fridays.

Nuñez said the Sampson County branch is also exploring ways to expand programming for preteens and teenagers, including the development of a dedicated lounge area where young members could spend time while their parents participate in activities at the facility.

The YMCA also provides opportunities for children to use its gymnasium for basketball, pickleball and other recreational activities throughout the day.

“We’re looking to expand our preteen and teen programming with a lounge for members to use,” Nuñez said, adding that the organization is working to engage families through additional activities, youth sports and open recreation.

Those efforts, he explained, are part of the organization’s larger commitment to providing children with positive outlets for their time, whether through structured programs or recreational opportunities.

The proposed afterschool expansion would build upon that commitment while addressing the practical challenges many parents face when balancing work schedules, household expenses and their children’s educational needs.

According to YMCA information, removing financial barriers is a central component of its efforts to ensure students have access to the resources and encouragement necessary to succeed academically and socially.

The organization’s leadership believes expanded afterschool opportunities can also benefit local schools by reinforcing classroom instruction and providing additional support to students who may need individualized attention.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to build on that success and bring these critical resources to even more children throughout Sampson County,” Nuñez said.

As the application process moves forward, YMCA officials are encouraging educators, families, community members and local organizations to share their input and support for expanded afterschool opportunities.

For Nuñez, the ultimate goal is to make sure a family’s financial circumstances do not determine whether a child has access to meaningful activities and educational support after the final school bell rings.

Community members interested in learning more about the proposed expansion or providing input may contact Nuñez at [email protected].