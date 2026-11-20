Years of discussions, planning and hopes for a new Clinton City elementary school has taken a significant step toward becoming reality, with the district being awarded a $42 million state grant to help construct a new facility that will consolidate two of its aging schools.

The award, through North Carolina’s Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund, was officially announced Tuesday morning at the State Board of Education offices by State Superintendent Maurice “Moe” Green.

For Clinton City Schools Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson, the announcement represents more than funding for a new building. It marks an opportunity to reshape the district’s elementary education facilities while opening possibilities for repurposing existing school propertie, he said.

“Man, I can’t even tell you, there’s not a word that comes to my mind,” Johnson said of receiving the news. “I mean, I would use the word elated. A little nervous. Just excited for our community.”

Clinton City Schools Board of Education Chairwoman Dr. Linda Brunson echoed those sentiments, describing the grant award as the realization of a vision that has been years in the making.

“We are grateful and elated about being awarded the $42 million grant from the Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund,” Brunson said. “The funds will be used to build a new school that will house students in grades PreK through second.”

The proposed school would bring together students currently served by L.C. Kerr and Butler Avenue elementary schools under one roof.

Both facilities have served generations of Clinton students, but their age and the challenges associated with maintaining older buildings have been part of the district’s discussions about its long-term facility needs.

Johnson said district officials had remained hopeful about their chances of securing the grant, despite knowing the competition would be substantial.

According to Johnson, approximately $251 million was available statewide during the funding cycle, with Clinton City Schools requesting $42 million of that total.

“We were extremely hopeful, prayerful, that we would get the grant,” Johnson said. “But we also knew that there wasn’t as much money available this round. There was only $251 million available, and we were asking for 42 of that.”

Despite those concerns, the district received the funding it had sought.“We just feel blessed to be receiving the grant and moving forward,” Johnson added.

For Brunson, the award carries significance beyond the construction of another school building. She said she views it as an investment in the future of Clinton’s students, educators and the community.

“The funding represents more than a new building which our students and staff certainly deserve,” Brunson said. “It is much larger than that. I see it as an investment in our future.”

Brunson noted that the last newly constructed school in Clinton was Clinton High School, which opened in 2008. The new elementary school would mark another milestone in the district’s efforts to provide modern learning environments for its students.

“We are excited about what the new school will mean for generations to come,” she stressed. “Our youngest students will be the very first to experience the opportunities and possibilities that this new school will provide. The youngest will attend a school built especially with their needs, development and interests in mind.”

New school brings

new possibilities

While construction of a modern elementary school remains the primary focus, Johnson believes the project could have implications beyond the students and classrooms that will eventually occupy the new facility.

One of the most significant benefits, he explained, is the flexibility it could provide the school system in determining how to use its existing properties.

“I think it gives us some flexibility,” the superintendent noted. “Right now we have no flexibility. I mean, we’re kind of locked in with all the different things.”

That flexibility could be especially important as the district continues exploring options for College Street School, a property that has been the subject of redevelopment discussions for several years, Johnson pointed out.

College Street Academy, the district’s alternative school, currently operates at the location, creating challenges for any potential redevelopment that would require relocating students and staff.

Johnson said the district has been working with Preservation North Carolina regarding possibilities for the property, and discussions with a developer who previously expressed interest have recently resumed.

“We’ve been talking about that project for years and years and years, the possibility of doing something with College Street,” Johnson reiterated. “Now we’re working with Preservation NC, and so there’s a good chance that something’s going to happen.”

He also indicated that a developer who had previously made considerable progress toward a potential project has resurfaced in recent discussions.

“I’ve actually been in touch with a developer that was pretty far along in the project … has actually kind of resurfaced here recently,” Johnson said. “So I do think that project’s going to get done.”

However, moving forward with redevelopment has been complicated by the lack of available space elsewhere in the district.

Without another facility to accommodate College Street Academy, the district has limited options for relocating the alternative school.The construction of a new elementary school, coupled with the potential availability of the existing Butler Avenue and L.C. Kerr facilities, could help address that challenge, it was pointed out.

“Without the new school, we would have nowhere to move College Street Academy, which is our alternative school,” Johnson explained.

Johnson said there is a strong possibility that the new elementary school could be completed within the next five years, although a firm construction timeline has not been established.

Once completed, the facility could allow the district to reconsider how its older properties are used.

Among the possibilities Johnson mentioned were additional warehouse space for the district’s child nutrition operations and a professional development center.

He also noted that Telamon currently occupies the rear building at the College Street property, another consideration in the district’s long-term facilities planning.

“We’ve also been looking for some warehouse space for child nutrition,” Johnson said. “We’re just going to have some things that we can repurpose the older schools at Butler and L.C. Kerr for. We might even look at a professional development center.”

No final decisions have been made regarding the future uses of those buildings, but Johnson believes the grant creates opportunities that previously were difficult to pursue.

“I mean, there’s just so many things that could come from those two school facilities now and having flexibility to do some things,” he said.

Financial considerations ahead

Although the $42 million grant represents a major portion of the proposed school’s funding, the district will still have financial responsibilities associated with the project.

During the interview, an approximately $4 million local contribution was discussed as part of the district’s financial obligations.

Brunson expressed appreciation for the Sampson County Board of Commissioners and its commitment to helping fund the project.

“We are also thankful to the Sampson County commissioners for their partnership and commitment to funding their portion of the local match,” Brunson said. “We have been discussing and planning for the new school for a long time. Learning that the grant has been approved is super exciting. Our dream is now becoming a reality!”

The award also comes on the heels of Sampson County voters approving an additional half-cent sales tax referendum during the Nov. 3 general election, with those funds earmarked for capital school expenses and existing school debt.

The revenue could have implications for the county’s ability to address school-related financial obligations, including those associated with Clinton High School, although specific allocations toward the new elementary school have not been established.

For Clinton City Schools, the immediate priority is advancing the new school project and addressing the planning, financial and construction requirements that accompany the state award.

The district’s previous experience with construction of Clinton High School also provides a reminder of the financial commitments that can accompany major school construction projects.

As district officials prepare for the next phase, the grant places Clinton City Schools in a position to pursue a project that has been discussed for years while considering how its existing facilities might continue serving the community.

For Johnson, the significance of Tuesday’s announcement ultimately returns to what the new school could mean for Clinton’s youngest students and the generations that will follow.

The superintendent described the award as a moment of excitement, gratitude and anticipation for the school district and the community it serves.

Brunson shared that outlook, emphasizing that the benefits of the investment will extend throughout the community.

“Investing in our schools benefits children, educators, parents and the entire community,” she said.