ROSEBORO — Business owner Robby James is offering appreciation today to law enforcement after Sampson Sheriff’s investigators, along with members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, recovered firearms stolen during a break-in at his business earlier this week, one of two that occurred in the town. An arrest was also made.

Nineteen-year-old William Perez of Roseboro was taken into custody some 48 hours after the two break-ins — one at James Trading, 317 North East St., the other at the 3-Way Food Mart, 301 East Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd.. Both businesses are within the town limits

“James Trading Company would like to extend our sincere appreciation to the Sampson Co Sheriff’s Office and regional agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms for their outstanding work and swift response following the burglary at our store,” James said of the actions taken after the Nov. 17 break-in.

“Their dedication and cooperation resulted in an arrest approximately 48 hours after the incident. We are grateful for their professionalism, commitment to keeping our community safe, and the hard work they do every day to protect our citizens and businesses.”

A call to management of the 3-Way was not returned by the newspaper’s deadline.

Perez is charged with two counts of felony breaking or entering; two counts of felony larceny after breaking or entering; two counts of felony possession of stolen goods; eight counts of felony larceny of a firearm; eight counts of felony possession of a stolen firearm; and one count of felony possession of marijuana.

He was taken into custody around 2 p.m. Thursday, following an investigation into the two separate break-ins which occurred earlier in the week, one involving the theft of eight guns from James Trading, a federally license firearms dealer.

Marcus Smith, chief deputy with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Department, said detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division immediately began investigating both incidents, and through the review of surveillance footage, witness interviews, and other investigative efforts, officers identified Perez as a suspect in both break-ins.

The first break-in occurred Monday, Nov. 16 at the 3-Way Food Mart. Officers responded to the scene after receiving the call and determined that an individual had broken the glass entry door and stolen tobacco products and other merchandise before fleeing the business.

The following morning, Nov.17, deputies responded to James Trading Company after business owners reported a breaking or entering in which eight firearms and ammunition were stolen.

Smith said that on Thursday, Nov. 19 investigators, acting on information obtained during their probe, executed a search warrant at a residence associated with Perez. There they recovered seven of the eight firearms from James Trading, along with stolen property associated with the breaking and entering at the 3-Way.

Perez was taken into custody at that time.

The recovery of the weapons, Smith said, represents “a significant step toward preventing these weapons from entering criminal circulation.”

“The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to investigating crimes against local businesses, holding offenders accountable, and protecting the residents of Sampson County,” the chief deputy attested.

The investigation and arrest were conducted by the CID, with operational support from the Special Investigations Division.

Smith also offered thanks to ATF agents for their participation and assistance during the investigation.

Perez, who made his first appearance in Sampson County District Court Friday morning, is currently being held at the Sampson County Detention Center under a $215,000 bond.

James added his own gratitude to all those who helped resolve the matter so quickly. “Thank you Sheriff (Jimmy) Thornton and your officers for your dedication to Sampson County,” James said.