NC MedAssist brought its free mobile pharmacy to Sampson for the first time Friday, serving hundreds, with 300 preorders, and supplies for 1,000 people on event day running out before the 1:45 p.m. end.

In an interview Friday, NC MedAssist Mobile Free Pharmacy Events Manager Loren Scott shared her excitement for the organization’a first visit to Sampson County, sharing some background on NC MedAssist, which began serving only its hub of Mecklenburg County. Now, in almost 30 years of providing pharmaceutical help to those in need, the reach, she said, spans across the state to all 100 counties, with 54 mobile pharmacy events each year.

Scott explained that at its office in Charlotte, the nonprofit also provides a transitional job program to help those who have been out of the workforce develop skills to return to work.

She shared that her team had come with 300 preorders packed, and medicine to serve 1,000 people Friday, “and we have even been running ou, which has been great,” she emphasized. Scott gave a “big thank you to Blue Cross NC,” adding that she “couldn’t thank them enough.” She also highlighted her gratitude to local partners, naming United Way of Sampson, the local Health Department, which was providing free vaccines, Sampson County Partnership for Children, and the YMCA for hosting the event. Scott stressed how grateful every person served seemed to be, highlighting just how many times someone said “my cousin, or my family member told me to come,” after first coming themselves, and what an encouragement that was to her.

“We’re proud to sponsor NC MedAssist as a free and charitable pharmacy which exists to increase access where need is greatest,” noted David Shaw, manager of strategic partnerships at Blue Cross NC. Shaw stressed how wonderful it had been for him to witness people come to the event in the morning, tell family members about it, and have those family members come out themselves in the afternoon, which to him “highlighted how small towns build some of the best communities.” “For a first time even,t the turnout has been incredible,” he emphasized.

Shaw also highlighted a program NC MedAssist provides to those who are uninsured or under-insured, which allows those in need help pay for prescription medications and have those prescriptions mailed to them at no cost.

Sophia Miller Jones, local pharmacist with Blue Cross NC, shared how excited she was that this event was coming to Clinton. “There are a number of events we can volunteer at through Blue Cross, and when I saw this one I had to do it,” she stressed, adding that as a pharmacist this is such a valuble event for the community. “Not everyone has access,” she added, “and getting to provide clinical insight.. it’s having my two worlds collide.”

Two volunteers for the event shared their thoughts as well, with Rosa Unas stressing what a good service for the county this was, adding “we had good attendance and people who needed medicines were able to come.”

Ashley Stewart, telesupervisor at the Clinton branch of Southern Bank, shared, “our bank does a lot of community service throughout the year, and I thought this was an important service and wanted to get involved.” She added that even though she was only there for just over two hours “it was very busy,” and “it was a very good turnout for a small community.

Stewart concluded that she is not from Sampson County, so it was “nice to get involved, and nice to see everyone helping each other.”