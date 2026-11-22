Clinton City Board of Education members attended the annual North Carolina School Boards Association Conference Nov. 9-11, an opportunity, they said, for local school boards to receive recognition and attend professional development sessions, learning from other school districts across the state. Clinton City’s own Dark Horse Fellows presented at one of the sessions and received the Innovation Award.

The board, along with Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson, spent Nov. 9-11 at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro, participating in training sessions and learning about updates to local board policies, Johnson reported.

“We like to attend to learn new and fresh ideas,” Johnson stressed, explaining that the conference is one of the best ways to hear updates as soon as they are available.

Johnson explained that he attended two sessions of interest — one on community schools in light of the district’s upcoming transition to the community schools model in the 2027-28 school year, presented by Asheville City, Northampton and Hyde County schools, and another session by Hyde County on rural schools.

Johnson described both sessions as “enlightening, interesting, and relevant” to the city district, stating, “this is why they hold this (conference).”

Johnson specified that seeing how these districts are implementing the community schools model was especially helpful in understanding how it works in other North Carolina school systems. He said he is “excited to get (community schools) off the ground.”

The superintendent also gained insight from the rural schools session with presenters from Hyde County, naming wellness days as something of interest. While he wasn’t sure whether they would be suitable for Clinton City Schools, he said it was definitely an “idea to consider.”

Johnson explained that Hyde County has adopted two wellness days each semester, giving students and staff designated days for things such as medical or dental appointments.

He noted that in Hyde County, residents must take a ferry to reach certain appointments, which is not the case in Clinton. However, he said the idea was helpful in considering how best to support the health and well-being of staff and students when developing the school calendar.

The superintendent shared that his teacher advisory board helps develop the calendar each year, and he plans to discuss the idea with members when preparing next year’s calendar.

Johnson also highlighted the excitement among Clinton City representatives as their own Dark Horse Fellows presented during one of the breakout sessions and earned the Innovation Award.

The award was accepted by Vevlyn Lowe, a retired teacher and current director of Simple Gifts teacher grants, who developed Dark Horse Fellows as a way of “growing your own” to address the teacher shortage in Clinton.

Dark Horse Fellows provides students with forgivable loans of $10,000 per year to study education, with the promise of returning to the city district to teach for four years. Each year taught forgives $10,000 of the loan.

Lowe described accepting the award as “such an honor.”

“When I first came up with the idea for this ‘grow your own’ teacher pipeline in 2020, I simply wanted to inspire our own students to return home and teach. I am so thankful that people in our community believed in me and had the confidence that I could start the program, and seeing our new coordinators, Stephanie Carter and Matthew West, carry it forward with our students makes this recognition even more special,” Lowe stressed.

The first loan recipients are preparing for their own classrooms in Clinton City Schools in January. When asked what it meant to see the first teachers emerge from the program, Lowe described it as “a dream come true from where we started.”

“Seeing our first forgivable loan recipients, Woodlyne Pierre, graduating from Fayetteville State University, and Hailey Strickland from Western Carolina University, prepare to step into their own classrooms this January brings this program 360 degrees.”

Lowe expressed her hope for the future of the program, sharing how proud she is of the passion and leadership Carter and West bring.

“My biggest hope is that Dark Horse Fellows always stays true to its roots: teachers recruiting future teachers. Under their guidance, I hope to see Clinton City Schools welcome one to two homegrown teachers back every year, while showing other rural districts what is possible.”

“I want the Clinton community to know this award belongs to them, too. Dark Horse Fellows only works because our teachers open their classrooms to mentor students and our community steps up and invests in our own students. Investing in our future teachers is one of the strongest investments anyone can make in their community,” Lowe concluded.

School board chairwoman Dr. Linda Brunson shared that she and the board “are just elated” that Dark Horse Fellows won the Innovation Award.

Brunson also recognized two Butler Avenue students who placed in the kindergarten through second grade poster contest this year, with first-graders Danna Rodriguez and Savanna Farriester winning second and third place, respectively.

Brunson also reported that the city board received the Silver Bell Award, which is given to board members who complete the required 12 hours of NCSBA-approved training within the July 1-June 30 academic year.

Brunson specified that the award was based on the professional development completed by the board during the previous academic year.

Brunson also earned an individual award, the Diploma of Honor, along with board clerk Valerie Vann, who earned a certificate of achievement.