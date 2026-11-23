GARLAND — Friends and families gathered in the southern Sampson town Tuesday for a free Thanksgiving dinner. The community event was offered to the public in and around Sampson County and was hosted in partnership by Garland Christian Ministry, Mt. Zion Community Church in Warsaw and Helping Hands Change Makers, Inc.

The free meals were given out at the C and D Event Center, a nonprofit facility that hosts events including free meals and educational opportunities for veterans and local youth.

Bishop Lorenzo Simmons, owner of the C and D Event Center and pastor of both Garland Christian Ministry and Mt. Zion Community Church, explained what led him to start the event last year as community members came out for food and fellowship Tuesday afternoon.

“So much stuff is going on with things like gas prices, and a lot of families are struggling, so we said we’re gonna take time to sacrifice,” he stated.

“We started last year, and it went so well; we fed over 300 people … It went so well that people kept talking about it, so we said we would do it all over again.”

Simmons partnered with Helping Hands Change Makers last year and again this year for the free community event.

“We said we just want to go ahead and feed the people of Sampson County and the surrounding areas, and just give back to the community. That is our main thing: to just give back,” he emphasized.

“The partnership has always been great,” expressed Sheila Smith, president of Helping Hands Change Makers, as people went through the line and received their meals.

“It is truly a pleasure to be able to come and join forces and watch our community come together in such a wonderful time as this.”

The Thanksgiving dinners were divided into two sessions, from noon to 2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.

“For the adults that don’t drive at night, we let them come out earlier in the day (at 12 p.m.),” Simmons explained. “It’s getting darker earlier and we don’t want them driving, and even if we have to, we’ll deliver the food to their place, too.”

He noted that many of the people who showed up at 4 p.m. were adults getting off work and youth getting out of school.

“We’re trying to make sure that we get them something, too,” Simmons stressed. “We’re trying to accommodate them.”

He said his main hope is that people will “give back and pass it on” when it comes to supporting their community, “just being neighborly.”

The Thanksgiving meals were provided by Simmons and prepared by Helping Hands Change Makers volunteers.

“They’re the chefs, and they do a terrific job,” Simmons emphasized.

Smith said she and her team of volunteer caterers spent the day before the meal preparing ham, turkey, beans and rice, chicken and rice, macaroni and cheese, candied yams, potato salad, gravy and white rice, butter beans, string beans, an assortment of cakes and pies, and drinks.

“We started yesterday morning at 8:30 a.m.; we finished last night about 9 p.m., then we came back this morning, and we’re still here,” Smith laughed.

That Tuesday morning, the Change Makers cooked 15 turkeys.

“We’re still at it, believe it or not,” Smith added around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, “but the main course is pretty much done, and now all we’re doing is just pulling from the back what we prepared this morning and last night.”

Smith said she and her team had enjoyed every bit of it.

“What a blessing it is to just be able to come out and see the community come together to enjoy the festivity of it all.”

Simmons expressed the importance of the community coming together, especially during the holiday season.

“In such a time as this — Thanksgiving and Christmas — even though it’s a time of a joy, we look at a lot of families that are lonely, and for some people that don’t have a family, we try to be that for them.”

He also noted that suicide rates go up around this time of year.

“We try to show a little bit of love and pour back into the community. That’s what we’re trying to do, and one of the things that we try to say is be neighborly and give the generosity back.”

Simmons recalled the old phrase that it takes a village to raise children.

“We’re trying to … give back to the community and try to show love. In the midst of all the things that are going on (in the world), we’re saying that there still is love out here; there’s friendship out here; there’s compassion out here; there’s grace and a lot of friendship out here; and it doesn’t cost anything.”

In addition to the annual Thanksgiving meals, Simmons also helps give away free food in partnership with the Garland Community Food Bank at Garland Christian Ministry on Saturdays at 1 p.m.

For Thanksgiving week, the weekly food giveaway will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, instead of Saturday, Nov. 28.

Garland Christian Ministry is located at 131 Rich Road in Garland.