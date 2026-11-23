Turkey’s town Board of commissioners voted earlier this week to change the start time of its meetings to 7 p.m. beginning in January 2027, discussed the potential for a water line grant through the federal government, and commented on the Christmas decorations already put up around the town.

Commissioner Nicole Mobley made the motion to change the monthly town board meeting time from its regular time of 7:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., instead, beginning in January 2027. The motion passed with unanimous approval.

“That way,” she proposed, “we don’t have to be here so late.”

Mayor Rudy Blackburn remarked that he had been wondering that day why the meetings couldn’t start earlier.

“Well, let’s get a second,” suggested Mobley.

Commissioner Tracie Pryor then seconded the motion.

“I need a third,” Blackburn laughed.

Mobley added one request she had prior to the change in January, asking, “If all residents can be notified by the next board meeting in December so they’ll know.”

The board agreed to help make the public aware. Blackburn asked town clerk Teresa Frack to make preparations to send out a phone call to Turkey residents sharing the new information.

Potential water

line grant

Commissioner Zach Reaves mentioned a potential water line grant to members Tuesday night, saying he thought it might be worth looking into. He explained the project would probably take around a year to complete.

“It’s called a block grant that’s provided by the federal government to help us with our water lines and infrastructure,” Reaves explained. “It can be used to fix your streets, water lines, low-income housing; whatever the town wants to use it for.”

Mobley suggested the board ask the Mid-Carolina Workforce Development Board to pursue the possibility.

“That is something they look into are grants,” she noted, “and that would be something good for them to look into … I know they are constantly looking into things, and to bring this to their attention would be a positive for the town, for sure.”

Frack stated the grant would be a good thing for the town as long as it would cover 100 percent of costs.

“A lot of the ones (Mid-Carolina) has to be checked into for me is 50 percent, as in we have to pay 50 percent.”

Reaves said according to what he learned so far about the grant, “I think … to help with low-income housing, the homeowner would have to put in a certain percentage for them to do it.”

Reaves clarified that he had particularly looked at how the grant could support water lines, but that he was unsure of whether water line work would require the town to pay a percentage.

He noted that according to Travis Anderson, who has dealt with the town’s water lines as a water production supervisor, the lines are aging and would benefit from more extensive repair.

“I think there might be some ways we could get some funds somewhere if we look at starting next year,” Mobley commented. “You never know.”

The grant Reaves was discussing is a Community Development Block Grant awared through the U.S. Deptartment of Housing and Urban Development and can be used for housing as well as infrastructure and facility needs.

The CDBG program, which has benefitted many Sampson County municipalities through the years, provides an annual formula that helps build viable communities.

The board of commissioners agreed to look into the grant more moving forward.

Christmas

decorations

While Turkey has no type of government-supported Christmas celebration, it was mentioned during Tuesday’s meeting that the town’s decorations were mostly all out on display.

“It’s nice to see the town coming into Christmas already,” remarked Mobley.

Reaves said he had plans to put up the town’s Christmas tree this Saturday.

The next town board meeting will take place at town hall next month on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 7:30 p.m.