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As steel prices continue to climb and construction materials become increasingly difficult to secure, overseers of two major educational building projects in Sampson County are navigating the challenges in different ways, with one project facing delays and mounting expenses while the other remains largely protected from rising material costs.

At Sampson Community College, construction of the new health sciences building has encountered setbacks involving steel deliveries and unexpected infrastructure expenses, pushing the anticipated completion date into spring 2028.

Meanwhile, construction of the new Hobbton High School is moving forward under a contract designed to shield Sampson County Schools from unexpected price increases, according to Superintendent Dr. Jamie King.

The issue of escalating steel costs surfaced during a recent SCC Board of Trustees meeting, where Chairman Chuck Spell raised concerns about the significant increases being seen across the construction industry.

Spell, who indicated his own business has experienced similar challenges, pointed specifically to galvanized steel, noting that prices have climbed considerably in a relatively short period.

He described prices rising from approximately 80 cents per pound to around $1 per pound, with some suppliers unable to provide quotes until February of next year.

Industry pricing data reflects broader increases in steel costs. According to Steel Market Update, the average U.S. spot price for hot-rolled steel coil reached $1,390 per short ton as of Nov. 17, an increase of $110 per ton from a month earlier. Phoenix Steel Service also reported a Midwest base price of $1,585 per short ton for galvanized steel.

While those figures represent different steel products and pricing benchmarks, they illustrate the upward pressure on material costs facing construction projects.

The rising prices, combined with difficulties obtaining materials, have created uncertainty for construction projects that depend on steel for structural components.

At SCC, Kelly Jackson, vice president of finance and administration, told trustees the college is still awaiting steel for its health sciences building, with delivery now expected in January 2027.

The delay has complicated the construction timeline, which had already shifted from an anticipated September or November 2027 completion date.

Jackson said spring 2028 is now a more realistic projection, with the project already more than two months behind schedule.

Beyond the steel delays, the college has encountered unexpected expenses associated with constructing the building on an existing campus site.

Crews have had to address infrastructure complications, including relocating water and sewer lines, requiring the college to draw from its construction contingency funds.

“We have had a lot of unforeseen significant expenses with the existing site and having to move water lines and sewer lines,” Jackson told trustees.

She estimated that approximately $380,000 in potential additional expenses has been identified, although the final amount remains uncertain because of contractual limits on what contractors can charge.

Jackson also indicated that approximately 30% of the available contingency funding could already be committed to unforeseen construction expenses.

The college is additionally examining potential roadway work that may be required by the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

While SCC works through those challenges, another major construction project in the county is taking a different approach to managing the financial risks associated with fluctuating material prices.

Hobbton project

protected by contract

For Sampson County Schools, the construction of the new Hobbton High School is proceeding under what is known as a guaranteed maximum price, or GMP, contract.

King explained that the school system selected a construction manager at risk approach rather than a traditional design-build arrangement when planning the project.

Under the arrangement, construction costs are established and contracted ahead of time, providing a financial safeguard against increases in the prices of materials such as steel and lumber.

“So in that greatest maximum price, we are locked in to the costs of steel, the costs of wood, those things are already contracted,” King explained. “And so because of that, although there’s a huge increase in steel costs, raw steel costs right now, we don’t see any of those increases because we decided to do a greatest maximum price build where we had our quotes ahead of time.”

King said the school system secured its construction pricing approximately six months ago, before the latest increases in steel costs.

That decision has provided a measure of financial certainty as construction activity continues at the new high school site.

He explained that under a design-build approach, pricing and construction decisions can evolve as the project progresses. The guaranteed maximum price arrangement, however, establishes a ceiling for the cost of completing the agreed-upon building.

The arrangement means the school system is not expected to absorb additional expenses simply because the price of steel or other materials increases after contracts have been signed.

“That’s part of what the GMP does; it protects us, that if we build that exact floor plan, that exact, you know, all the things that are in their stipulations when we put it out to bid, then no matter what, the maximum price we will pay is that GMP,” King said.

He acknowledged that construction contracts are complex and that unusual circumstances could still create challenges.

For example, a contractor or supplier could potentially withdraw from an agreement if costs rise beyond a certain threshold, although such decisions could carry contractual penalties.

“There are penalties when that happens, but for the most part, we’re pretty locked into those prices,” King said. “I’d say this is one of those times where it’s a benefit for the way that we went through this process in this project.”

The superintendent also noted that locking in construction costs can work both ways.

If material prices were to fall significantly, the school system would still be operating under the previously negotiated pricing rather than automatically benefiting from those reductions.

However, with steel costs currently increasing, King believes the arrangement has placed the district in a favorable position.

“Did anybody see steel going up this much? No way,” King said. “But it’s one of those things that kind of locks us in.”

He added that the district is likely benefiting from having secured its pricing before the latest increases.

No changes expected

to school design

Despite the rising costs affecting the broader construction industry, King said the school system does not anticipate having to alter the planned design or layout of the new Hobbton High because of material price increases.

The guaranteed maximum price contract covers the construction of the building according to the specifications established during the bidding process.

As long as the school system proceeds with the agreed-upon design and scope of work, King said, the contracted maximum price remains in place.

“The short answer to that is no, because of the GMP, our cost won’t change, so the design of the building won’t change,” he explained.

That protection does not extend to changes the school system might request after the contract was established.

King explained that modifications to the original building plans, known as change orders, can result in additional expenses.

Those changes could include adding another wing, constructing additional walls or making alterations to features that were not included in the original construction agreement.

“Those are change orders, and those change orders do come with additional fees because that wasn’t what was in the original scope of the building plan,” King said.

For now, King indicated that the district remains confident in its contractual protections as construction continues.

The different circumstances surrounding the two projects illustrate how construction schedules, material availability and contracting arrangements can influence the financial challenges facing publicly funded building projects.

At SCC, administrators continue working through delayed steel deliveries and unforeseen infrastructure expenses, while Sampson County Schools is relying on previously negotiated construction pricing to keep the new Hobbton High School within its established financial parameters.

Both projects represent significant investments in educational facilities for Sampson County, even as rising construction costs create new considerations for institutions working to expand and modernize their campuses.