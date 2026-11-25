Clinton experienced its first Sudan Shriners parade Saturday, with Shrine Clubs from across eastern North Carolina participating in the Fall Ceremonial Parade as they entertained Sampson County residents and showed support for Shriners Hospitals for Children.

The parade stepped off at 11 a.m., beginning on Lisbon Street and winding its way around the Sampson County Courthouse.

The idea to hold the parade in Clinton came from this year’s potentate, Jeffrey Taylor.

Taylor is from Sampson County and previously lived in Roseboro. He reflected Saturday after the parade that while he wished there had been more people along the streets, he still considered it “a good turnout.”

“It was a wonderful thing,” Mayor Lew Starling remarked Monday morning. “The potentate only serves one year at a time — one year, then it’s a new person — and he wanted to come to Clinton, so we set it all up.”

Starling said parade preparations included help from the City Council, fire department and police department.

“We had to close roads … It was a major undertaking,” he emphasized. “Any time we have any sort of parade of that nature, it’s all hands on deck.”

Starling was unable to attend the parade due to a prior engagement, much to his disappointment, he stressed. Starling himself has been a Shriner for more than 35 years.

Even though he couldn’t attend, Starling noted that he stayed “in constant contact … on the phone literally throughout the parade.”

Members of the Sampson County Shrine Club drove little yellow cars during the parade.

“Our group is called the roadsters,” explained Dickie Smith, treasurer of the Sampson County Shrine Club, on Monday. “But in Shriners terms, we’re called a unit.”

He estimated there were 30 to 33 units in Saturday’s parade, all members of the Sudan Temple.

“They travelled to Clinton from Sampson County, Wayne County, New Hanover County, Johnston County … a number of counties, and then up towards the coast,” Smith recalled.

He said it was difficult to estimate how many Shriners participated in the parade, as the number of people in each unit varied.

“We also had some Shriners Hospital children from Sampson County that were on a float as well,” Smith mentioned. “We were glad to have them here to watch the parade. They had their own float … There were three or four families if I remember right.”

“They do such wonderful things,” Starling said, “and that is helping children at Shriners Hospital … It costs the family no money.”

Shriners Hospitals for Children has provided millions of dollars in free medical care to children and families in need. The Shriners also focus on supporting orphans and widows.

Smith noted that there was “good representation” from Sudan Temple at the parade, along with a “good turnout” from the public.

“I’m glad the citizens who could come came,” Smith expressed. “Everyone that spoke to us said they really enjoyed it … We thought it was well-received.”

John Moore, the emcee for the parade, observed afterward that it had been “a great day and great turnout supporting the 20 hospitals that the Shriners have in North America.”

Moore highlighted the work Shriners Hospitals for Children does, explaining, “We raise money so that a child between the ages of 0-18 can come to our hospitals for orthopedic care or burn care. We take care of the family and the children the whole time while they’re at the hospital, and of course, during aftercare also.”

Sampson County resident Ann Knowles exclaimed Saturday after the parade how “awesome” the experience was.

Knowles noted that while she enjoyed the parade, she “just (couldn’t) think what” the Shriners Hospital children from Sampson County have experienced. Knowles also admired “all of the people that drove so many miles” for the celebration.

Smith thanked all the members of the Sampson County Shrine Club and the roadsters unit who worked on Saturday’s parade, both in the days leading up to it and on the day of the event.

“I’d like to thank the citizens who came out. I also would like to give a thankful shout-out to the mayor, the city council, the city manager, the police chief, and the folks in the Planning Department that helped us put this together — and Public Works; I don’t want to leave out Public Works.”

Mayor Starling reiterated how grateful he was that the Shriners chose to come to Clinton.