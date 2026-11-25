As Cameron Norris, a Garland resident, was traveling along N.C. 903 on Wednesday, Nov. 18, in the Harrells area, Rose Hill resident Sebastian Hernandez came down U.S. Highway 421 and ran the stop sign at the intersection, crashing into Norris and causing Norris’ vehicle to overturn on Highway 903. There were no fatalities, but Hernandez was charged with failure to stop at a stop sign.

In light of the accident, and with holiday travel sure to pick up over the next week due to the Thanksgiving holiday, Highway Patrol First Sgt. Donald K. Pearson spoke Friday about how these types of incidents can be avoided, helping to make holiday travel, and travel, in general, safer.

Pearson noted that over the last few months, a lot of stop signs have been put up at intersections that he referred to as “high-crash-corridor areas,” and that he hopes people will recognize this.

“Number one,” he said, “if you need to go somewhere, leave in time so that speeding’s not going to need to be a factor and you’ve got plenty of time to get there.”

In addition to traveling early, Pearson stressed that drivers need to pay attention to what they’re doing.

“Everybody stays on the phone while they’re driving. I mean, you know it’s not against the law to talk on the phone when you’re driving, but it’s a proven fact that your mind cannot do two things at once. You can multitask for a very limited amount of time, but driving is actually a complex task, so you need to stay focused on the task at hand, which is driving.”

The Patrol sergeant urges drivers to refrain from using a cell phone when it comes to texting and driving, as well as looking at social media.

“(It’s) a big thing now,” Anderson added about people going on social media while driving.

“That’s something that’s hard to prove because of search records. Search warrants have to be obtained through phones, and typically speaking, unless there’s a bad collision, we will not do that. However, we know it’s very prominent, and we know it’s happening.”

The trooper stressed that he wants people to be aware that checking social media while driving is not a good practice and can, and often does, lead to an accident.

“Anything that can be considered a distraction, you probably shouldn’t be doing,” added Pearson regarding people wanting to eat while driving.

He also wanted to remind people to make sure to leave early when traveling during the holiday time.

“Make sure you’ve got adequate time to get there, and take into account the extra stops you’ll have to make at these intersections. I know there’s a few stop signs on North Carolina Highway 411, Highway 421, and Church Road … There are a lot of back roads with stop signs at these intersections that are popping up more and more,” Pearson remarked.

He estimated that stop sign placements at busy intersections have grown 50 percent over the last 10 years.

“People need to be aware of that,” Pearson reiterated. “…especially people that are from out of town and not really familiar with Sampson County,” he added. “Know your geography, know where you’re going, and just account for things that you don’t normally account for.”

Pearson said along Highway 24, from Clinton to Fayetteville, he sees traffic “pick up exponentially” during the holiday season.

The Patrol sergeant said he witnesses an uptick in traffic on “all the major roadways, and even the back roadways, because some people don’t like to travel major highways; they travel the back roads or secondary roads as kind of a cut-through to avoid all the traffic, but those are actually becoming flooded (with traffic) now.”

He emphasized that with more traffic on the roadways, there’s a more prominent risk for wrecks. Alertness, he stressed, is key.

For drivers who are running late during the holidays, Pearson encouraged people “to plan, plan, plan … Always have a safe and familiar route in mind if there is one. If not, make sure you leave early enough to account for hazards in the roadway.”

If people don’t want to be late, the Highway Patrol officer suggested leaving early rather than speeding. “That’s always going to be a disaster — it’s never going to work out.”

He concluded that he wishes everybody driving on the highway will have a plan.

“Number one, do not drink and drive, or use any kind of controlled substance to drive. Don’t drive sleepy; statistics have proved that a sleepy driver is just as dangerous, if not more dangerous, than an impaired driver. Number two: wear your seat belt. Number three: do not speed.”

Pearson said if people can see to those three basic items, “I think you’ll be pretty safe.”