If you haven’t done your Thanksgiving grocery shopping yet, be prepared for the same meal you planned last year to cost more, with 2026 grocery prices climbing across the board, turkey costs up, and hams the cheaper option this year.

The week before Thanksgiving may always be an overwhelming time to visit your local grocery store, but this year there is an added burden of increased prices that run the gammit of a typical Thanksgiving menu, with the bird of the hour, the turkey, costing 10 percent more country-wide than it did in 2025, according to Farm Bureau.

At the Clinton Walmart Monday, shopping was a family affair for many locals, as two or three family members huddled around shopping carts, combing over their grocery lists, dividing and conquering the feat of a Thanksgiving grocery run. “I’ve got the bread,” announced a man as he carried two loaves from the bread aisle towars his relative’s waiting cart.

When it comes to cost, many “rollback” prices were included with typical ingredients for a Thanksgiving meal, with cream of chicken soup advertising the cost down to $1 from $1.28, a family pack of mashed potatoes listed as now $4.87 from $5.47, and canned pumpkin listed as a $1 from $2.02.

Whole turkeys ranged in cost per pound from 97 cents for 10-16 lb turkeys to $1.40 for 16-24 lb turkeys at Walmart, with an additional lower cost frozen option of 84 cents per pound on Monday. A 3 lb boneless turkey breast roast was available for $14.97.

Walmart manager Liz Armstrong is a front lead and she described the comments she hears each day at the checkout show her that the increased grocery costs are affecting the local community as a whole.

“I have bought this same cart of groceries for years, and it used to be $50-$60 cheaper,” Armstrong shared as a recurring comment she said she hears in the checkout line, and, she noted, that many are buying less of other non-grocery items to afford the increased costs

“Some people are struggling to afford basic groceries,” the manager stressed. “Groceries are a need, and everyone is having to choose between wants and needs more and more,” she emphasized, adding “price changes can seem gradual but when you look at the total cart cost increase it adds up and is felt.”

Armstrong shared that Walmart does offer a meal to feed 10 people starting at $35, “depending on the size turkey you get.” The manager stressed that “you still want to gather around the table with your family,” and that she hoped those who are struggling will be able to do so with a deal like that.

Joel Coleman, a self-employed poultry broker who has been in the poultry sales industry for 39 years, shared in a phone interview Monday that he is very aware of turkey prices as he spends his days buying source poultry products and turning right back around to sell them to buyers. He shared that turkeys are a commodity product, and with any commodity, the price is directly related to supply and demand.

Turkeys have been down in supply this year due to a “designed cutback in production,” he explained, which happened primarily due to Avian Flu which affected breeder turkeys, leading to lower weights in market turkeys, meaning less pounds per turkey sold in stores. He ensured that this in no way means health risks associated with consuming any turkey purchased in a grocery store.

“Just like any product, less supply means higher price,” he said, adding that the cost of fuel is the other main factor driving costs up, which impact any product that has to be transported, and agriculture products, specifically, have the added fuel requirements on the farm as well.

“All costs are up, and cost has to be passed along for anything, whether that’s turkey, sweet potatoes, chicken, ham,” explained Coleman, adding that pork hams are cheaper than turkeys this year, and that once costs reach a certain threshold, consumers begin to “swap down,” and move to an item that’s cheaper. “In an economy like now, people have to make decisions, and may say ‘I need to protect my budget,” Coleman described.

When asked if increased costs could be avoided by shopping local and therefore reducing fuel needs, Coleman ultimately shared that “it depends.” He explained that fruits and vegetables grown and sold locally could definitely cut down on transporting costs, but it might not be seen in meat products, for example.

Scott Prestage, vice president of the turkey division of Prestage Farms, explained similarly, when he shared that sometimes local organizations will reach out to Prestage hoping to buy turkeys for their turkey shoots, “wanting to support local.” Prestage shared that he tells them “they’re cheaper at the grocery store,” which he says always receives a surprised reaction

Around Thanksgiving, grocery stores run a “loss leader program,” where turkeys are sold for a lower cost per pound than the store’s management spent purchasing the birds, in order to “get people in the door,” knowing they will buy other items for their Thanksgiving plans and ultimately making up the loss of profit.

Prestage reiterated that Avian Flu has affected the turkey supply, adding that chicken has also been affected, but that the turkey supply, while struggling, “has basically met the demand.” He assured that at Prestage turkeys are being vaccinated, and “there are no health issues in our products.” He also added that “backyard turkeys have the same issues — they either don’t know or don’t tell you.”

He also spoke to the pork market, which he admitted his role is focused on the turkey side of production, but that the pork market has remained strong, adding for consumers, many retail grocers do price hams below their cost during the Thanksgiving season. “I believe Food Lion is doing so now. I believe they may also be discounting whole turkeys, he included,” adding “of course they require the customer to purchase a certain amount of other products.”

Prestage added that “behind chicken, pork is the most affordable protein, especially if you’re buying pork loin roasts and pork butts.”