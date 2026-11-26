Forty high school students from Clinton City and Sampson County schools will have the opportunity to travel to New York City this February for the first-ever Broadway Scholars Experience with applications open through Dec. 1, and final selections announced Dec. 15.

Made possible by a Simple Gifts grant, Clinton High School theater teacher Angela Martin, a team of Clinton City and Sampson County educators and the chosen students will travel to New York City to experience live performances on Broadway, attend a Broadway workshop, and visit the Broadway Museum — on what is astutely named “The Broadway Scholars Experience.” The trip will be Feb. 6-7 and students will only be responsible for their airline ticket — the rest of the experience is covered. Deadline to apply is Tuesday Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m. with interviews to follow at Sampson Community Theatre sometime after 6 p.m. on either Sunday Dec. 6, or Thursday Dec 10. Selected students will be announced on Dec. 15.

“Welcome, Future Broadway Scholar! Are you ready for an extraordinary educational adventure?” Angela Martin asks when you open the application for the program, calling the event “an unforgettable weekend of theatre, learning, and cultural exploration.”

During the trip, students will see both “Aladdin” and “Hamilton” on Broadway, learn about theater arts from a workshop and museum, explore New York City and spend the night at the New York Marriott Marquis in Times Square.

The program will cover hotel accommodations, Broadway tickets, educational activities, meals, and planned ground transportation. Selected students will be responsible for their round-trip airfare. The airfare amount will be communicated once group arrangements are finalized, but it is projected to be around $250, Martin explained during Saturday’s “Aladdin Jr.” performance at Clinton High School.

The trip will take place Saturday, Feb. 6, through Sunday, Feb. 7, 2027, without requiring students to miss regular school days.

Martin emphasized that students in grades 9-12 are encouraged to apply, and previous travel or performing arts experience is not required. Selection will be based on a written application and student interview, with equitable representation from the participating high schools.

“This isn’t just a sightseeing trip. These students will experience “Aladdin” and “Hamilton” on Broadway, visit the Museum of Broadway, participate in a professional Broadway workshop, and experience the magic of New York City,” Martin exclaimed, adding “I don’t want one deserving student to miss the chance to apply because the information never reached them.”

Martin emphasized how exciting it is that because of the generosity of supporters of the arts, the cost for each selected student will be just $250 “for this incredible experience!” She added that fundraising opportunities will also be available to help students cover that amount.

The theater teacher also urged community members to share this opportunity with any public high school students who may be interested. “So I’m asking my friends,” she said.

“If you know a public high school student in Sampson County who would love this opportunity, encourage them to apply — it is open to all students 9th-12th grades that attend one of our six public high school: Clinton, Hobbton, Midway, Lakewood, Union, and Sampson Early College,” she reiterated, stressing, “I want students from all six of our county high schools to have the chance to be considered.”

Martin challenged the community, saying “sometimes all it takes is one person saying, ‘Hey, I think you should apply for this,’ to change a young person’s life, adding “and wouldn’t it be wonderful if that person were you?

Martin stressed that 40 students and two Broadway shows provides endless possibilities.

The theater teacher announced at Clinton High Drama Department’s Saturday evening performance of “Aladdin Jr.” that she intends to bring this same experience to Sampson Community Theatre with a chance for private school students to have the opportunity for a similar experience in the near future, reminding the community “you’ve got to start somewhere.”

For questions contact Angela Martin at [email protected] or visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdExjP4mJKTRE_F1NoSUfPYNK49v4rWlsML9mdSf8xG7p-kdw/viewform to apply.