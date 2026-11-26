WARSAW — Col. Willie Gore, U.S. Army retired, who was awarded the Purple Heart medal after being seriously injured in battle in Vietnam, will make remarks and sign copies of his new book From Purple Heart to The Pentagon on Saturday, Dec. 5, 11 a.m. at the Duplin County Veterans Museum.

Gore, of Southport, attended high school in Brunswick County and graduated with a degree in biology from N.C. A&T University.

Knowing he was likely to be drafted after graduation, the enrolled in ROTC while in college. As a result, he entered the Army as a lieutenant. After training, jump school and a few assignments, he was deployed to Vietnam around the beginning of what became known as the Tet Offensive. On one patrol, he and his men were attacked by the North Vietnamese Army. He was seriously injured by a hand grenade. After spending time in hospitals in Southeast Asia, he eventually returned to service in Vietnam leading another group of soldiers into battle near the DMZ (Demilitarized Zone).

Gore continued his military service with various assignments and leadership roles around the globe, including at the Pentagon. He worked his way up to the rank of colonel.

Admission to the Dec. 5 event is free. Everyone is encouraged to invite young people to the event, organizers said, noting that it would give them the chance “to meet a real military hero.”

The museum is located at 119 East Hill St., Warsaw.