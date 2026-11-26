Sampson County Schools superintendent Dr. Jamie King will leave his post five months earlier than originally planned, with his resignation now effective Jan. 31 rather than June 30, 2027.

That announcement was made at the end of the Sampson County Board of Education meeting Monday night, with school board members mum afterward about the far shorter timeline they face in finding a new school chief.

Members first went into a nearly 45-minute closed door meeting Monday night to discuss personnel, then returned with chairman Daryll Warren saying King had requested the board let him out of his contract early. No reason was given for that request.

“He asked the board last night if we would be willing to release him from his contract earlier, and the board agreed to that release,” explained Warren Tuesday morning in a telephone interview.

Monday night’s discussion comes on the heels of King’s Oct. 26 resignation from his position, the same night, ironically, that a representative from the North Carolina School Boards Association was asked to be present to discuss filling the vacancy that had just minutes before been publicly announced.

The school board gathered in closed session for around 45 minutes during Monday’s meeting before King’s request was revealed. At one point during the closed session, Steve Matthews, interim executive director of Auxiliary Services, entered the room and spoke with the board. Dr. Wendy Cabral, executive director of Personnel Services and Federal Programs, was also present for a portion of the closed session.

As per the law, school board members are not required to disclose topics discussed during closed sessions; however they are to abide by the North Carolina Open Meetings Law which allows very specific guidelines for when any governing board can close the door to the public.

When the Board of Education came out of closed session Monday evening, members unanimously agreed to waive the 90-day notice requirement for resignation, approving by a 6-0 vote King’s request allowing him to resign on Jan. 31. Board chairwoman Jennifer Naylor was not at the meeting.

Board member Glenn Faison made the motion which was seconded by board member Michael Elmore; no open discussion followed the decision. The board meeting then promptly adjourned.

Warren emphasized Tuesday morning that releasing King from his contract earlier than originally planned was a request from the superintendent and not an action pursued by the board.

Warren also commented on the school board’s next step.

“I think at this point,” he explained, “we will have to get an interim superintendent to fill the void between Dr. King’s departure and hiring a new superintendent.”

Warren stated that he believes the district could secure an interim superintendent “in the next 60 days.”

He added that he doesn’t believe finding an interim superintendent will be “too big of a problem.”

While a School Board Association representative was at the October meeting, Warren noted Tuesday that the board “will be hearing from at least one more” search team before members decide direction to go as far as selecting a new superintendent.

That second search team is expected to meet with the board on Dec. 8 during a 9 a.m. public meeting.

After that, Warren said the Board of Education will then be able “to make a decision about which firm we’re going to use to help us select and search out our next superintendent.”

Warren stated that once the school board has selected a search time, the board will then “have a better timeline” regarding what the search process will look like and how long it will take.