Over 40 Sampson Middle School eighth graders were awarded mock college acceptance letters last Wednesday after participating in College Application Week — a way to actively involve students in preparing for their futures at the middle school level.

The Sampson Middle School Media Center was transformed Wednesday to award 44 eighth-grade students with mock college acceptance letters.

The College Foundation of North Carolina (CFNC) hosts College Application Week each year in October, along with other states across the nation, for high school seniors to apply to participating North Carolina colleges with waived application fees.

This year, Sampson Middle School hosted a mock college application week, where eighth graders could practice applying to college and think about their future plans, explained Sampson Middle Career and Technical Education teacher Katrina Boykin.

The students’ applications were scored by teachers and community professionals, and they were awarded acceptance certificates by college representatives or alumni during Wednesday’s ceremony, with a reception following in their honor.

College and university booths were available, giving students the opportunity to talk with representatives and learn more.

Boykin shared that this exercise was part of teaching her students about “moving forward with every experience because a mind is a terrible thing to waste.”

The CTE teacher shared her pride and excitement over the 44 students who participated and received acceptance letters, adding that Dark Horse “parents were very thankful and enjoyed the presentation also.”

“It was a long process stemming from their decision to participate in a mock college application week in October,” Boykin shared, explaining that it was hosted by the school’s CTE program to coincide with Clinton High School seniors applying to colleges during National College Application Week.

Boykin described all 44 students as bright and aspiring, admiring their desire and commitment to participate in applying to college while in eighth grade as a learning experience for the future.

Universities and community colleges were represented, chosen by student applicants, including UNC Pembroke, UNC Asheville, UNC Wilmington, UNC Charlotte, UNC Greensboro, East Carolina University, North Carolina Central University, Fayetteville State University, North Carolina A&T State University, Wake Technical Community College, Sampson Community College, Campbell University, the University of Mount Olive and Meredith College.

College T-shirts were donated by the Clinton Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, the Whiteville and Fort Liberty chapters, members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and community leaders.

“Thank you to the university and college representatives for coming and sharing with our students,” Boykin stressed, adding, “a big thank you to our Sampson Middle School Dark Horse family and our CTE team, Mrs. Boykin, Mrs. Bass, Mrs. Bibeault, Mrs. Brown, Mrs. Owens, and Mr. Peterson.”