The Historic Herring House will open its doors again this year for the annual gingerbread house competition that has become a part of the tradition of Christmas in the City. The competition, along with the Christmas in the City kickoff, is being held Thursday, Dec. 3.

Denise and Daniel Rentz, owners of the Historic Herring House, constructed gingerbread houses as a family while their children were growing up. After they moved to Clinton in 2021, Denise described falling in love with Christmas in the City and wanting to be a part of the now annual tradition.

“We really wanted to be part of Christmas in the City, and part of the community,” she explained, “and what better way than to have gingerbread houses?”

This will be the sixth year for the Historic Herring House gingerbread house competition, and Rentz expressed that it’s gotten “bigger and better every year,” with “more and more people” getting involved.

She mentioned that four of her main bakers who have entered every previous year have moved out of state this year, and she’s unsure exactly what the turnout will be next week.

Rentz said she normally receives gingerbread entries from folks that she would describe as “cookie people. They do home cookie businesses, and some are just regular people that love to do it.”

Interested applicants are able to sign up anytime through Monday, Nov. 30. Rentz has asked for the gingerbread houses to be delivered between 2-5 p.m., but if people can’t deliver the houses then, they can contact her and set up a different time.

Applicants are required to bake and decorate their gingerbread houses before delivering them to the Historic Herring House.

“Then, I usually ask someone in the community to come and judge,” Rentz pointed out. She emphasized that she tries to ask someone different each year.

One year, Rentz said she had Sheila Barefoot, executive director of the Sampson County Convention and Visitors Bureau, come and serve as the judge. Another year, she asked one of the past Chamber of Commerce directors to judge the gingerbread houses; another previous year, she asked Wally Bashlor, owner of Simply Brewed Coffee Co., to serve as judge.

Rentz revealed that she has a judge in mind for this year’s competition, but that she hasn’t asked them yet. For now, she is keeping the potential judge’s identity a secret.

Rentz noted that each year, the gingerbread competition has grown.

“The first year, we only had three (gingerbread houses),” noted Rentz, “and then the second year, I think we had six.”

Last year, she recalled, there were 11-12 submissions. As of Tuesday morning, Rentz said they’ve received four submissions, plus “a maybe.”

She clarified that people are allowed to submit multiple entries for two different categories.

The grand prize winner last year was Megan Schultz, who made a gingerbread carousel that rotated, including stained-glass windows made out of Jolly Ranchers and lights on the inside. Schultz also was the People’s Choice winner last year with a second submission: an igloo with little penguins surrounding it.

“The base can be decorated … painted or with ribbons, to make the base pretty, but everything above the base has to be edible,” Rentz specified.

Past entries have included basic gingerbread houses, a re-creation of the Herring House, a log cabin made out of pretzels, a manger scene, Rapunzel’s tower, and the Hogwarts castle from Harry Potter.

The Grand Prize winner will be awarded $50, and the People’s Choice winner $25.

Rentz said as people come in and look at the gingerbread houses during Christmas in the City, “I’ll have little slips of paper and they can write down the number of which gingerbread house they would like to vote for … At the end of the evening, we count them up, and that decides the People’s Choice Award.”

The Herring House will be open for Christmas in the City from 6:30-8:30 p.m., during which both the People’s Choice Award and Grand Prize Award will be given out.

Rentz added that she and her husband will also be serving hot chocolate that evening.

Rentz expressed her hope that the gingerbread competition will continue to bring joy to the community.

“I’ve started having people ask me, ‘Are you doing the competition this year? We always come,’ and I think that’s so fun to hear it’s becoming part of someone else’s family tradition.”