For the first time in the history of the Roseboro Christmas Parade, two individuals will serve as co-grand marshals: Sampson County Commissioner and Roseboro native Chip Crumpler and KS Bank President Earl Worley.

The parade is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, in downtown Roseboro. Food vendors will begin serving at 5:30 p.m., when Santa will also arrive on his sleigh to visit with children.

Crumpler said he considers it an honor to have been selected alongside Worley as a grand marshal of the 2026 parade. He said he never envisioned himself receiving the distinction before the age of 45.

Crumpler said he had always viewed the distinction as something bestowed upon older individuals who “lived their life and need to have honor and dignity,” but he was grateful to be recognized.

Worley echoed that sentiment, saying he accepted the distinction with “great humility.”

“It speaks volumes to Roseboro that this is a cherished community tradition that brings people together,” Worley said.

He also emphasized what the recognition means for the relationships the bank is building in Roseboro.

Crumpler encouraged residents to support the bank when it opens.

“We’ve done a lot to bring the bank here, and the bank is also putting a lot into the community by coming,” Crumpler said. “We want to support them, and I know it can be somewhat of a headache for people to move accounts, but it’s worth it when you think about what you’re doing for your community when you make that move.”

Both men, along with other community leaders, have worked to bring back a resource that has been missing from the community since 2023 — a community bank.When the banks in Roseboro closed, Crumpler, through Western Sampson Commerce Group, stepped up to the challenge.

“It was a responsibility I had as a business/community leader to do something,” Crumpler said. “The more I got involved in it, the more I realized what we needed to do to get a bank here was to own one of the bank buildings.”

In speaking with other banks, Crumpler noted that one of the primary reasons banks were reluctant to establish themselves in the community was the lack of an available physical location. The only building available was the former Truist building, which had a deed restriction from previous banking institutions. Nonetheless, Crumpler and his family purchased the building at 201 E. Roseboro St. and waited for the deed restriction to expire.

Speaking about the importance of having a bank in a small town like Roseboro and what it means for revitalization efforts, Crumpler explained how a financial institution can benefit the community.

“When there’s a bank in the community, it symbolizes that there is some level of prosperity within that community that is prosperous enough to have a bank,” Crumpler said. “It’s a state of mind thing partially, but another thing that’s important is that the bank gives people another reason to come to town who do not necessarily live in town. It’s just one more convenience that the town offers.”

A bank with a local presence and established relationships within the community can also help residents address their financial needs.

As Crumpler puts it, “It just all comes together to make the town and the community a better place.”

For Worley, a native of Princeton, the opportunity is particularly meaningful because he believes the communities KS Bank currently serves are similar to Roseboro. Worley praised “Chip, his team, and community leaders who worked really hard to get a bank to come.”

Worley said opening a branch in Roseboro also makes financial sense because of the opportunity to serve residents throughout western Sampson County. He noted the “passion and community spirit” of Roseboro residents and the importance of providing a financial institution that does not require them to drive out of town.

Worley said Roseboro has been “extremely helpful in getting us to this point, to be able to get the doors open.”

He believes there is a lot of “hidden opportunity” in the community, something he has already experienced while working with Crumpler, Mayor Alice Butler and other community members.

Beyond the bank’s opening, both men emphasized the importance of supporting local businesses in rural eastern North Carolina.

For Crumpler, it is about community. Although he had opportunities to move elsewhere, he ultimately chose Roseboro, partly because of his family’s business but also because he wanted to raise a family in an environment that exemplified the small-town values he grew up with. Of course, eastern North Carolina barbecue also helped make the decision to stay a little easier.

Like Crumpler, Worley grew up never “venturing far from home.” He loves eastern North Carolina and enjoys living here because of its rural character and farmland. Those ties are among the reasons he feels strongly about supporting local businesses.

“If we don’t support our local business owners, they can’t stay in business, and therefore our towns won’t grow, and we won’t have the things we need or want,” Worley said. “This community is very fortunate to have two grocery stores in town along with the other businesses; those are things we shouldn’t take for granted.”