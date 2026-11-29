Four years ago, when Josiah King interviewed for a teaching position at Sampson Community College, he was asked to describe what his ideal art studio would look like. After explaining his vision, he was informed that such a space did not exist on campus. Today, it does.

Located above the college’s Learning Resource Center, a classroom has been transformed into a dedicated art studio, complete with easels, supplies and ample workspace. It is a testament to the growth of the college’s visual arts offerings and its efforts to provide students with opportunities to explore their creativity without having to venture outside Sampson County.

For King, an instructor in Arts and Sciences at SCC and a product of Sampson County himself, that growth has been particularly rewarding.

“It’s been really great being with Sampson Community College,” King expressed. “There’s a lot of hunger for that. There’s a lot of excitement for making art and learning about art, and there’s a lot of good things in our community as well that allow for support of that.”

A graduate of Hobbton High School, King pursued his undergraduate education in Mount Olive before attending graduate school in Edinboro, Pa.. After returning to North Carolina and teaching part time at several colleges, an opportunity at SCC allowed him to bring his talents back home.

Now in his fourth year at the college, King is helping others discover talents of their own, regardless of their previous experience with the arts. His contributions to the college earned him recognition in October when he was named the 2026 EXCEL Award recipient by the Sampson Community College Foundation.

King teaches art appreciation, drawing, painting and art history. The studio courses provide hands-on instruction, allowing students to develop foundational skills while exploring their individual artistic interests.

“Whether they have an artistic background or they don’t, they’ve never picked up a paintbrush, they’re able to learn those basic skills that they need to make the art that they want to make,” King explained.

Creating opportunities

While some students enter King’s classroom with aspirations of pursuing a career in the arts, others simply seek a creative outlet while fulfilling requirements toward an unrelated degree.

Through SCC’s Associate in Arts and Associate in Science degree programs, students can complete introductory courses before transferring to a four-year institution. For those considering majoring or minoring in art, the offerings provide an opportunity to begin that educational journey locally.

Blair Hairr, SCC’s vice president of academic and student affairs, recalled King’s initial interview and how the college was eventually able to accommodate his vision as its offerings expanded.

“When he started and the art program started to grow, we were able to re-envision some spaces on campus,” Hairr recalled. “We were able to give him a room to fully expand our offerings to students.”

Hairr emphasized that providing a variety of courses is important not only for students who have already identified a career path but also for those still determining where their interests lie.

“One of the best opportunities we can provide our students is the experience to explore and learn more about what they like and don’t like before moving to a university,” she noted.

Opportunities to explore the arts at SCC are not exclusive to those seeking a degree. Through its continuing education division, the college also provides opportunities for members of the general public to pursue artistic interests without enrolling in a degree program, with classes also being held at its Downtown Annex in Clinton.

King views that presence beyond the college’s main campus as another encouraging development.

“I think any opportunity for the community to be involved in us and us to be involved in the community is a good one,” he added.

Beyond the classroom

Perhaps one of the most rewarding aspects of teaching for King is seeing his students’ work make its way beyond the walls of his classroom.

The college typically hosts exhibitions of student artwork each semester, providing students with an opportunity to display their creations and celebrate their accomplishments through a reception.

Partnerships with local organizations, including ArtWorks and the Sampson Arts Council, have afforded students additional opportunities to showcase their talents. Within the past year, SCC student artwork has been exhibited at both venues.

“That’s the time when you really get to see the fruit of your labor as an instructor,” King remarked. “It’s been really cool to see the variety of students that come into the class and then leave having made all this artwork.”

The passion developed within those classrooms sometimes extends well beyond a student’s time at SCC. King recalled a former student who had relocated to Florida but shipped her artwork back to North Carolina so she could participate in an exhibition hosted by the arts council this past summer.

He has also maintained connections with students who have gone on to pursue art degrees at four-year institutions, even attending one former student’s senior exhibition.

For King, those experiences are among the most rewarding aspects of his work, demonstrating what can come from providing students with the space, resources and encouragement to explore their creativity.

“It’s just really awesome to see them go all the way,” he remarked.

Beyond the canvas

While the visual arts have experienced growth at SCC, the college’s artistic offerings extend beyond painting and drawing.

Music appreciation, theater appreciation and acting have also been among the college’s offerings, introducing students to other forms of artistic expression.

Hairr highlighted the efforts of Dr. Linda Jewell Carr, who has taught acting courses and coordinated student performances, including one that brought the playwright to campus to witness students perform his work. Angela Martin also teaches music appreciation courses.

With Sampson County already home to an active community theater and successful high school band programs, among other artistic endeavors, the possibility of further expanding those offerings presents an opportunity for SCC to build upon interests that already exist within the community.

However, such expansion comes with challenges.

Hairr acknowledged that the college explored the possibility of offering an Associate in Fine Arts degree approximately four or five years ago, but enrollment demand at the time was insufficient to sustain the program.

“One of the hard parts about being a smaller, rural institution is trying to find sustainability of a program,” Hairr explained. “You have to have the enrollment demand to offer it.”

Space limitations have also been a contributing factor, particularly when considering disciplines such as music and drama, which may require specialized instructional facilities.

Rather than establishing a separate fine arts degree program, the college has focused on maximizing the artistic offerings available within its existing degree programs. As the campus grows and facilities expand, however, Hairr indicated that some of those possibilities could be revisited.

King shares that optimism, recognizing that student and community interest will play a significant role in determining what additional opportunities could become available.

“I think the more interest that we can have, the more possibilities of classes to add, both in curriculum and continuing ed,” King noted.

For a Hobbton graduate who once ventured hundreds of miles from home to further his own artistic education, there is something particularly meaningful about helping cultivate that same passion in the community that raised him.

From a studio that once existed only in conversation to artwork displayed throughout the community, the past four years have provided a glimpse of what is possible when education and creativity come together.

And while the future of the arts at SCC may still be taking shape, King sees plenty of inspiration in what is already happening around him.

“Just building up the studio space and seeing students excited — that gets me excited about what’s happening,” he said.