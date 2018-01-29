Young ladies vying for title

January 29, 2018 Sampson Independent News 0
The Union Elementary School PTO is sponsoring the Tiny Miss and Little Miss Union Elementary pageant Feb. 10 at 4 p.m. at the school. There are 14 vying for the Tiny Miss title and 19 vying for the Little Miss title. -
The Union Elementary School PTO is sponsoring the Tiny Miss and Little Miss Union Elementary pageant Feb. 10 at 4 p.m. at the school. There are 14 vying for the Tiny Miss title and 19 vying for the Little Miss title. -

The Union Elementary School PTO is sponsoring the Tiny Miss and Little Miss Union Elementary pageant Feb. 10 at 4 p.m. at the school. There are 14 vying for the Tiny Miss title and 19 vying for the Little Miss title.

The Union Elementary School PTO is sponsoring the Tiny Miss and Little Miss Union Elementary pageant Feb. 10 at 4 p.m. at the school. There are 14 vying for the Tiny Miss title and 19 vying for the Little Miss title.

The Union Elementary School PTO is sponsoring the Tiny Miss and Little Miss Union Elementary pageant Feb. 10 at 4 p.m. at the school. There are 14 vying for the Tiny Miss title and 19 vying for the Little Miss title.
https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_0520-2-.jpgThe Union Elementary School PTO is sponsoring the Tiny Miss and Little Miss Union Elementary pageant Feb. 10 at 4 p.m. at the school. There are 14 vying for the Tiny Miss title and 19 vying for the Little Miss title.

The Union Elementary School PTO is sponsoring the Tiny Miss and Little Miss Union Elementary pageant Feb. 10 at 4 p.m. at the school. There are 14 vying for the Tiny Miss title and 19 vying for the Little Miss title.
https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_0525-2-.jpgThe Union Elementary School PTO is sponsoring the Tiny Miss and Little Miss Union Elementary pageant Feb. 10 at 4 p.m. at the school. There are 14 vying for the Tiny Miss title and 19 vying for the Little Miss title.