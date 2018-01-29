Young ladies vying for title

The Union Elementary School PTO is sponsoring the Tiny Miss and Little Miss Union Elementary pageant Feb. 10 at 4 p.m. at the school. There are 14 vying for the Tiny Miss title and 19 vying for the Little Miss title. - The Union Elementary School PTO is sponsoring the Tiny Miss and Little Miss Union Elementary pageant Feb. 10 at 4 p.m. at the school. There are 14 vying for the Tiny Miss title and 19 vying for the Little Miss title. - The Union Elementary School PTO is sponsoring the Tiny Miss and Little Miss Union Elementary pageant Feb. 10 at 4 p.m. at the school. There are 14 vying for the Tiny Miss title and 19 vying for the Little Miss title. - The Union Elementary School PTO is sponsoring the Tiny Miss and Little Miss Union Elementary pageant Feb. 10 at 4 p.m. at the school. There are 14 vying for the Tiny Miss title and 19 vying for the Little Miss title. -

The Union Elementary School PTO is sponsoring the Tiny Miss and Little Miss Union Elementary pageant Feb. 10 at 4 p.m. at the school. There are 14 vying for the Tiny Miss title and 19 vying for the Little Miss title.

