Rotarians sponsor youth at leadership conference

The Clinton Rotary Club and the Clinton-Sampson Rotary Club jointly sponsored high school juniors to attend the Rotary Youth Leadership Conference (RYLA) at Trinity Center in Pine Knoll Shores, Jan. 26-28.

Applications from exceptional student leaders were received from five Sampson County schools. After interviews with the RYLA committee, 10 students received the Rotary Youth Leadership Award and participated in the conference. Young men and women from across eastern North Carolina spent the weekend in a challenging program of discussions, inspirational addresses, leadership training and social activities designed to enhance personal development, leadership skills and good citizenship.

The 2018 Sampson County RYLA delegates were NiDaria Powell and Jana Hunter from Lakewood High School; Natalie Smith and Ashton Blackburn from Midway High School; Elizabeth Coleman, Xanayra Marin-Lopez, Turner Edwards, and Jadell Holmes from Clinton High School; Cameron Baker and Mayko CalinaCiomez from Union High School; and 2017 RYLA attendee from Midway, Nathaniel Jacobs, as a counselor.

“Rotary is proud to offer this extraordinary opportunity to students to grow as leaders and as citizens,” RYLA chairman, Vanessa Brown stated. “It is amazing to hear the delegates after the conference as they share the stories of the experience.”

Deacon Jones Chevrolet-Buick-GMC-Toyota and Cary and Candy Taylor generously sponsored transportation of the delegates to and from the event. Applications for RYLA are available in October of the junior year through the guidance office or through your local Rotary Club.