Partnership offers job training

A partnership between Clinton High School and Johnston County Industries jointly works to empower people with disabilities or disadvantages to succeed through training and employment.

Holly Holloman, a transition specialist with JCI, works with occupational course of study students at the local high school to transition from the educational environment to the workplace environment.

“We are a non-profit agency that helps empower people with intellectual disabilities and developmental disabilities achieve individual success and empower them to gain employment,” Holloman said.

Every day, for a two-block period, Holloman, who is from Sampson County, works with 9th-12th grade students under Rhonda Davis. As part of each student’s IEP (individualized education plan), the school is required to have each student workplace ready upon graduation.

“Our goal is to expose the students to the different skills and attributes they need to be successful in the working world,” Holloman explained.

Holloman is currently working with seven students at Clinton High School. Each afternoon, when the students come to the classroom, they are introduced to different employment options, job-skill requirements and basic life skills needed for any working environment.

“Together, Mrs. Davis and I work with the students with self advocacy,” Holloman said. “We teach them to speak for their needs and voice their strengths and weaknesses to employers.”

During the students’ fall semester of their senior year, Holloman works to assist graduates with finding a job that best fits the individual needs. The transition specialist also works one on one observing the students to asses their abilities as an employee.

As part of the career readiness program, Holloman talks with students about possible career pathways, takes them on college campus tours, assists with completing resumes and college applications, and takes them to different businesses and industries on workplace tours.

“This has been an awesome opportunity for our students,” Davis commented. “They are loving having a chance to explore their options. JCI takes learning a step further and takes our students places they otherwise would not have the chance to go.”

According to Davis, the partnership between CHS and JCI has been an eye-opening experience that provides a different style of learning for her students.

“This partnership is definitely a strength for Clinton High School,” Davis said. “Ms. Holloman is able to take our students on trips and offer them hands-on learning experiences.”

This partnership is funded through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act that was signed into law by president Barack Obama in 2014. It was designed to help job seekers access employment, education, training and support services to succeed in the labor market and provide employers with skilled workers.

About JCI

Johnston County Industries was established in 1975 as a 501(c)(3) community rehabilitation facility by Nolan Hinson, who wanted a place of coordinated services dedicated to people with disabilities seeking employment.

In 2000, JCI decided to become more diverse and serve other populations who had disadvantages/barriers and reached out to the younger generation, who also had barriers to employment, and developed the “Yes I Can Program” for ages 16 to 21 years. Additionally, they began operating the Occupational Course of Study (OCS) diploma program, which is offered in collaboration with local high schools, to provide community-based, vocational training and assistance with job search for these students.

In 2007, JCI began operating the Unity House, a psychosocial rehabilitation program located in Selma, and in 2015 decided to expand both the Behavioral Health Unit and Youth Services. Behavioral Health expanded supported employment services to include an evidence-based, individual placement and supportive employment model for persons with mental health and substance abuse barriers.

JCI currently has nine locations serving Johnston, Lee, Harnett, Wayne, and Sampson residents, with approximately 198 staff members.

Holly Holloman of Johnston County Industries, a non-profit organization out of Selma, works with Clinton High School students on transitioning from high school into the workforce. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_3902.jpg Holly Holloman of Johnston County Industries, a non-profit organization out of Selma, works with Clinton High School students on transitioning from high school into the workforce.

CHS, Johnston team up for employment efforts

By Kristy D. Carter kcarter@clintonnc.com

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.

