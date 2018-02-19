Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Feb. 16 — Justin Edward Williams, 29, of 56 Williams Lane, Roseboro, was charged with assault on a female and domestic criminal trespass. No bond set; court date is March 13.

• Feb. 17 — Larry Dennis Royston, 61, of 5251 Welcome School Road, Godwin, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is March 13.

• Feb. 18 — Jessie Leigh Draughon, 25, of 190 Beulah Road, Clinton, was charged with simple assault and violation of a court order. Bond set at $4,000; court date is March 12.

• Feb. 18 — Wilfrido Salazar Lopez, 27, of 60 Spearman Lane, Clinton, was charged with texting violation in a motor vehicle and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $500; court date is March 23.

• Feb. 18 — Heather Dawn Mcleod, 31, of 115 W. Clinton St., Autryville, was charged on out-of-county warrant with cruelty to animals. Bond set at $500; court date is March 6.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

