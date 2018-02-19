Three local races already contested

It was quiet on Monday at the Board of Elections, one week removed from a fast and furious first day of filing for the 2018 general election. That pace stayed consistent throughout a week that saw contested races quickly develop for Sheriff, Clerk of Superior Court, District 5 commissioner and both N.C. House of Representatives seats that encompass Sampson.

As anticipated, by far the most crowded race on the ballot is Clerk of Court, which will see hotly-contested primaries in May. Seven hopefuls — four Republicans and three Democrats — have entered in the first week of filing.

Republicans Barbara Moore, Chris Fann, Chris Driver and current Clerk Dwight S. Williams Jr. are all vying for the post. Williams was appointed to the post following former Clerk of Court Norman Wayne Naylor’s retirement and is filling his unexpired term, which runs out in November. Democrats Jerry Bradshaw, Brent Baggett and Tammy Grady are also challenging for the position.

In the sheriff’s race, Sheriff Jimmy Thornton filed to seek election for his fifth term, and is poised to meet Democrat Freddie Butler in November. Barring opposition in the May primary — there was none in either party through Monday — Butler is set to face off against Thornton in November, a repeat of the 2014 election when Thornton earned his fourth term.

On the Sampson Board of Commissioners, Republicans Clark H. Wooten (District 1) and Sue Lee (District 3) have filed for reelection, and neither had opposition as of the end of Monday. The District 5 seat is also up for grabs, with Albert Kirby stepping down from his post earlier this year following his appointment to a judicial post. Two have filed for the District 5, with a third expected.

Democrat Thaddeus L. Godwin Sr. was sworn in as District 5 appointee last week, actually filing for the post two days before his installation. He will fill Kirby’s unexpired term. Fellow Democrat Willie R. Moore will challenge for the District 5 seat.

The Sampson County Board of Education and Clinton City Board of Education are non-partisan races. On the county side, the terms of four board members are expiring, including Mary B. Brown, Telfair Simpson, Dwain Sinclair and Kimberly Schmidlin. On the city side, the three members whose terms are expiring in November are Carol Ann Worley, Randall N. (Randy) Barefoot and Georgina Zeng.

As of Monday, the only person seeking to retain their post is Schmidlin.

In the N.C. House of Representatives, N.C. Rep. Dr. Larry M. Bell previously announced he would not seek his 10th term to the District 21 seat, saying it was time for a younger person to bring their insight and leadership to the Legislature. Rep. William Brisson, who underwent a midterm party swap from Democrat to Republican back in the fall, has filed for reelection to his seventh term representing District 22.

Both seats will be contested in the May primary.

Democrat Raymond Smith Jr. and Republican Robert Freeman Sr. have filed for the District 21 seat, which includes portions of Sampson, Duplin and Wayne. Martin (Tony) Denning will run on the Democratic ticket for District 22, which consists of most of Sampson and Bladen counties and a small portion of Johnston. He will face Brisson, who he has admonished for his party swap.

District Attorney Ernie Lee, a Democrat who represents the Fourth Judicial District of Duplin, Jones, Onslow and Sampson counties, has also filed for reelection. Sen. Brent Jackson, representing N.C. Senate’s 10th district. has filed for his fifth term. The Clinton-born farmer currently resides in Autryville. As a legislator, he represents Sampson, Duplin and the southeastern part of Johnston County.

Democrat Kyle Horton has filed for U.S. House of Representatives, District 7, the post that is currently occupied by Republican Congressman David Rouzer. First elected to fill the seat vacated by longtime representative Mike McIntyre in 2014, Rouzer has not yet filed to seek his second.

The local posts are all four-year terms, while the legislative posts carry two-year terms.

The filing period will extend to noon Wednesday, Feb. 28. One-stop voting will extend for weeks in April and early May leading up to the May 8 primary. The general election will be held Nov. 6.

Election filing ends Feb. 28

By Chris Berendt

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-249-4616.

