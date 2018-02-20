A learning adventure

Butler Avenue’s students have traveled all across the world this school year — visiting places like Africa, Japan and China — taking part in the district’s global learning initiative.

Last week, students were treated to a traditional Chinese lunch, and immersed into the Chinese culture through video presentations, cooking demonstrations, face-to-face visitors and food as a way to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

“Our Global Committee, led by Allyson DeMay and Crystal Wells, have been working on this project for months,” Robert Turlington, BAS principal, said. “We had different parts of the Chinese culture being introduced in all of our classes. Our teacher and students were learning different aspects of art, education and language from China. It was truly a team effort to make this all come together.”

This year, Clinton City Schools has embarked on a global education initiative for all students in the K-5 levels. Each grade level has a region of focus and teachers are receiving professional development through an organization in Chapel Hill.

“It really feels like we are opening a door to the world,” Dr. Kelly Batts, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, said. “These experiences and new learning are part of the relevant curriculum that our students need in order to have the perspectives and critical thinking skills needed to be successful in school and in life.”

Within Clinton City Schools’ five sites, there are at least 17 different countries represented through the student population.

Last fall, students in third grade had the opportunity to learn about the Kenyan culture through culture kits provided by the African Studies Center at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. These kits gave students a chance to dig deep into the culture and lifestyle of the Kenyan people.

“Teachers used these kits to expose the students to a culture that is not like their own,” Sharnee White, third grade teacher, said. “Students discussed the similarities and differences, experienced the toys and games, and created their own toys like those found in the kits.”

Just before students went on winter break, the Learning Lab 360 paid a special visit to the school, and provided students with a virtual tour experience through Japan and Kenya. According to Turlington, this experience was priceless, and allowed students to travel to destinations they may not otherwise have the opportunity to visit.

“I was really excited about the opportunity our students had to take a virtual tour of places that they may never have an opportunity to see in person,” Turlington said. “The opportunity for a student to work with and experience this type of virtual technology may help to inspire future engineers as well as computer programmers. This in itself is priceless from an educational standpoint.”

Second grade students traveled to Japan in three brief videos. Students were able to explore one of the world’s most exotic and unique countries and get a glimpse of the landscape and take a ride through the rural fishing villages, ancient shrines and temples and into the heart of the bustling metropolises.

The third graders traveled to the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy in Kenya and had the opportunity to engage with wild and endangered species in their natural habitats. While taking part in their experience, students feed a large bottle of milk to a baby black rhino, sat in the midst of elephants and hung around baboons while watching them steal watermelons.

Butler Avenue School students celebrated the Chinese New Year with lunch, video presentations and visitors as part of the district’s global learning initiative. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Butler-Global.jpg Butler Avenue School students celebrated the Chinese New Year with lunch, video presentations and visitors as part of the district’s global learning initiative. Sydney Johnson with the Sampson County Cooperative Extension office demonstrated cooking at Butler Avenue School. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Butler-Global-2.jpg Sydney Johnson with the Sampson County Cooperative Extension office demonstrated cooking at Butler Avenue School.

Butler Avenue students experience different cultures

By Kristy D. Carter kcarter@clintonnc.com

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

