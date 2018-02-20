CHS places second in Science Olympiad

Clinton High School’s Science Olympiad team won 2nd place overall out of 18 schools at the Regional Science Olympiad competition in Kinston at Lenoir Community College Feb. 10, which now qualifies them to move on to the state competition.

Led by their coaches Alvin Antonio and Matthew Boyd, the team won a total of 24 medals, earning 1st place in Optics and Herpetology; 2nd place in Disease Detectives and Towers; 3rd place in Code Busters and Materials Science; 4th place in Amazing Mechatronics, Ecology, Forensics, Remote Sensing, and Write It, Do It; and 5th place in Helicopters.

This is the 5th year the team has participated in the North Carolina Science Olympiad. In previous years of regional competition, the team placed 4th in 2014, and 3rd overall in 2015.

“The Science Olympiad was a good experience because you really got to enhance your learning,” said team member Maura Westbrook. “It’s a creative environment where you work with the people who really, truly like science.”

The team consists of team captain Amaya Apolinario (Optics, Towers, Write It Do It), Amy Acosta (Anatomy and Physiology, Codebusters), Crystal Barbour (Codebusters, Herpetology, Materials Science), Reagan Bustabad (Disease Detectives, Microbe Mission, Forensics), Mattie Byrd (Herpetology, Rocks and Minerals, Thermodynamics), Turner Edwards (Rocks and Minerals, Ecology), Sim Green (Amazing Mechatronics, Mousetrap Vehicle), Luis Guevara (Amazing Mechatronics, Ecology, Helicopters), Alex Hales (Ping Pong Parachute, Hovercraft), Nayeli Jaramillo (Astronomy, Remote Sensing), Lukas Jerez (Helicopters, Thermodynamics, Remote Sensing), Parker Johnson (Ping Pong Parachute, Hovercraft, Forensics, Chem Lab), Marithza Mondragon (Dynamic Planet, Optics), Ahjayla Morrisey (Materials Science, Chem Lab), Bianca Paz (Astronomy, Dynamic Planet), Reid Walters (Mousetrap Vehicle, Optics, Write It Do It), and Maura Westbrook (Anatomy and Physiology, Disease Detectives, Microbe Mission).

The team goes to the state competition which will be held at North Carolina State University in Raleigh April 20-21.

