Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Feb. 19 — Kelvin Joel Meza, 20, of 14514 Hobbton Hwy., Newton Grove, was charged with driving while impaired, failure to maintain lane control, no operator’s license and reckless driving. Bond set at $5,000; court date is April 11.
• Feb. 19 — Karen Aracely Galindo, 33, of 60 Parkview Road, Clinton, was charged with simple physical assault. No bond set; court date is March 13.
• Feb. 19 — Monteno Montrelle Tatum, 38, of 453 Chesters Road, Roseboro, was charged with possession of cocaine, alter/destroy criminal evidence, resisting public officer. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Feb. 23.
• Feb. 19 — John Henry Pigford, 54, of 2274 Herring Road, Rose Hill, was charged with domestic communicating threats. No bond set; court date is March 6.
• Feb. 19 — Fred Allen English, 32, of 64 Dick Wrench Lane, Godwin, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and fugitive warrant. No bond set; court date is Feb. 23.
• Feb. 20 —Evelyn Dentia Harris, 25, of 1005 N. Elm St., Lumberton, was charged with possession of marijuana. No bond set; court date is April 11.
Incidents/investigations
• Feb. 19 — Ricky Daniels, Clayton McDonald and Francisco Buelna II were all victims in a theft from a workshop in the Salemburg area, with various tools taken. Items, including a plasma cutter and assorted electric tools, were valued at $6,050.
• Feb. 19 — Wesley Hall and Rhonda Sanders of Clinton were victims in a residential theft. Several handguns, two rifles, cash and assorted jewelry and watches were reported taken. Items valued at $3,955.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.