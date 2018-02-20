Garland honors community members

Clinton’s Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. was recently honored by Garland. The organization is currently visiting local municipalities in Sampson and Harnett counties to observe government members. Pictured is Slvia Johnsonson-Herring, Gloria Bennett, Carol Worley, Garland Mayor Winifred Murphy, Vada Williams and Joan Warren.

Garland Mayor Winifred Murphy honored Cameron Johnson, a local author. His books ‘Atrocity: Part 1’ and ‘Five’ are available on Amazon. He’s planning a book signing soon. He attended the event with his mother Jacqueline Johnson, pictured right.

During a recent meeting Aerial Smith presented her school project about the town of Garland. She also led the Pledge of Allegiance and was honored by Garland Mayor Winifred Murphy. She is the great-niece of Commissioner S.J. Smith.