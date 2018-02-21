Meth charges brought in Autryville lab

Charges were leveled in connection with a Sampson County meth lab Tuesday after a man allegedly involved was apprehended in Fayetteville. Four people were previously arrested following the lab’s seizure in October.

Bryan Keith Autry, 55, of 1845 Bainbridge Road, Stedman, was charged by Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities Tuesday with manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and seven counts of possession and distribution of precursor chemical.

He was arrested on Lynn Avenue, Fayetteville, and transported back to Sampson County, where he was placed in the Detention Center under $100,000 secured bond.

Warrants were issued on Autry on Nov. 22, 2017 as a result of an investigation into a meth lab that was located on South River Road, Autryville, the month before, according to Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith.

“Agents had been unable to locate the suspect until recently,” Smith said. “He was located in Fayetteville and taken into custody and served.”

Four people were arrested on charges of meth manufacturing and possession of ingredients to make the drug following a complaint investigated at a residence in the Autryville area. Agents with the Sheriff’s Special Investigations Division responded Oct. 2, 2017 to a complaint of possible meth manufacturing at 2312 South River Road, Autryville.

Authorities said that agents found items consistent with manufacturing meth and arrested four people. Two arrested were South River Road residents, however not of that particular address. There was a third Autryville resident, as well as a Stedman resident also taken into custody.

All four were charged with manufacturing methamphetamine and five counts of possessing and distributing meth precursor chemicals. Other charges were also brought in the case, but not against all suspects, including possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a place/dwelling for the storage of a controlled substance.

The four received bonds ranging from $175,000 to $250,000.

Sheriff’s officials said at the time that the investigation was “ongoing.”

Warrants stem from October 2017 probe

